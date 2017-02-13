Where are your girls, Adele?

When Adele took the stage to accept her Best Album Grammy for "25", she made a point of thanking Beyoncé.

But despite the fact that she and her fellow nominee made their sense of sisterhood clear by saying "I love you" to each other, when the camera panned back there was a stark lack of women in Adele's crew.

"It took an army to make me strong and willing to do it again," Adele said in her emotional acceptance speech, acknowledging the time off she'd taken from working after having her three-year-old son, Angelo Konecki.

If her on-stage retinue is anything to go by, that army was comprised entirely of men.

