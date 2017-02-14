Mischa 'crashes truck into apartments'

Just last month she was hospitalised after suffering a frightening breakdown.

Mischa crashes U-haul truck into apartment block

And now Mischa Barton is back in the headlines, having allegedly crashed her U-haul truck into a block of apartments near West Hollywood's Sunset Strip.

The former OC actress caused extensive damage when she seemingly overestimated the height of a carport, TMZ.com reports.

According to the website, the shaken star told onlookers that everything she owned was in the van.

What's more, the site claims she could have been driving around town with her stuff for days, having moved out of her old place on the Wednesday before arriving at her new home on Saturday night.

It was at her former home that she was spotted leaning over her garden fence, shouting about the end of the world, following a night out to celebrate her 31st birthday.

In published footage, Mischa - who says her drink was spiked - could also be seen screaming about her mother.

“Oh you f***ing witch, I knew it. What a witch, I was right, I was right," she shouted before becoming upset and muttering, “I was right, we’re dying, I knew it. I don’t want anyone to know. Oh my god, it’s terrifying.”

Mischa, who was hospitalised after the incident, then began shouting, “Oh I feel you… I’ll be your conduit… f**k yeah Ziggy Stardust, I always knew it,” before falling off the fence.

The star has since revealed that she unknowingly consumed a psychoactive drug GHB before being hospitalised for a mental health evaluation this week.

Confirming she has been released and is at "home and doing well", the TV actress says she knew "something was not right" in the lead up to her voluntary admission to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

""On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday," she said in a statement released to People.

"While having drinks, I realised that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.

"I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well".

GHB stands for Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, a depressant drug that slows down the messages travelling between the brain and body.

On Thursday reports emerged that the television star had been taken to after suffering a "psychotic episode".

The OC actress exhibited bizarre behaviour, which had friends and neighbours extremely concerned for her health, TMZ reported.

Police and firefighters were apparently called after being alerted by concerned neighbours about a “jumper or possible overdose".

This isn’t the first mental health scare Mischa has had.

In 2009, she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold back after a dental check for an infected tooth turned into a fight with the nurses.

She was sectioned for two weeks under a “5150”, a Californian law that allows a psychiatrist to involuntarily confine a person deemed a danger to themselves or others.

She explained the situation at the time and defended claims she was mentally unwell.

"I had this terrible surgery to remove my wisdom teeth and it drove me mad. I had infections and I couldn't eat anything except Slush Puppies for three months and I can't tell you how awful it was," she told US TV show The View back in 2009.

“Anyway, I'd had enough and I went to the hospital. I was in a lot of pain and if they feel you are depressed or a danger to yourself they can hold you on a 5150,” she explained.

“I am terrified of needles and they wanted to pump me full of drugs and I said, 'No, absolutely not. I don't want to be here,' and got into a fight with the nurses, and that led to my 5150.

"Part of me wishes those things had never happened in the public eye. I wish I could have been perfect. For ages after that 5150 I'd walk down the street and people would give me the crazy eye: 'There's Mischa Barton, she's insane, isn't she?'"

