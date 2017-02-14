Russell Crowe has sold his Sydney warehouse property for $17 million in a bid to keep hold of his luxurious water front apartment.

Rusty sells warehouse for $17M

The 52-year-old was recently offered $25 million for the apartment located on the iconic Finger Wharfs, however Rusty has opted to sell his Darlinghurst building, best known for housing 98 Riley Street Gym, for a tidy profit after purchasing it in 2003 for $5.05 million, according to Domain.

As well as housing the popular gym, the building is also base for interior designer Blainey North, with two parties, including McGrath real estate agent Will Manning, reportedly running the properly up until the Monday sale.

However it has been his Woolloomooloo apartment that has gained attention after Russell turned down the $25 million offer for the harbourside mansion.

He had been hoping to get around $30 million for the property when he put it up for sale last year, however it has since been taken completely off the market.

Russell boasts an impressive property portfolio in Australia, including a block of units in the Sydney's eastern suburbs, and 400 hectares of land around his Nana Glen Ranch, located near Coffs Harbour.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Gladiator star has pocketed a staggering profit of $3.2 million on the unit block after buying it in 2001 for $1.45 million.

RELATED: Terri and Russell's zoo dream is over!

RELATED: Russell laughs off Terri romance talk

It's understood Russell bought the property when he was frontman for his rock band 30 Odd Foot Of Grunts, reportedly allowing his band mates to live in the three-story, four-unit apartments rent free for an extended period of time.

However the units were put on the market last year, with sources saying the actor said it would be used "as part of a divorce settlement" as he comes close to finalising his divorce from wife of nine years, Danielle Spencer.

The former couple split in 2012 and share two sons, Charles, 13 and Tennyson, 10, together.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram