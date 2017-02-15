Thanks to the time difference, it’s Valentine’s Day in the US today – and our fave celebs are getting right into the spirit!

Ariel’s cheeky V-Day selfie

Modern Family star Ariel Winter got in on the action, posting a photo to Instagram that leaves very little to the imagination.

We know the 18-year-old loves a couple shot and a butt selfie, and she’s ingeniously managed to combine the two with this pic!

With her legs wrapped around boyfriend Levi Meaden and the tiniest blue bikini bottoms barely covering her booty, this has got to be one of Ariel’s cheekiest posts yet.

Ariel went public with the 29-year-old actor in November last year when they were snapped pashing up a storm in Hollywood.

Since then, the couple has wasted no time flaunting their hot and heavy antics all over social media.

They even blessed Sydney with their presence on a holiday in January.

You know it’s serious when you take your PDA global!

