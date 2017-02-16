Brange divorce secrets leaked

The story of their divorce and custody battle is set to be made into a documentary, and now the man behind the project has spilled explosive secrets about the demise of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage.

"The bottom line is that they both wanted out of this relationship for a long time," filmmaker Ian Halperin tells OK! Magazine.

"Angelina was never going to go away quietly, but the decision to take this public may well be the biggest mistake she ever made."

An expert in all things Brange, Ian was the author behind the 2009 bestseller Brangelina: The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and adds that there's even more untold truths about the couple's seemingly perfect relationship.

The celebrity biographer tells the publication that Brad and Ange were never compatible, alleging that they split privately in 2015, with their "toxic" marriage all but over while they filmed By the Sea.

However the most shocking allegation to come from Ian is that Brad was the one who wanted to leave first!

"Angelina became terrified Brad would go public," Ian says of their 2015 break-up.

"In the two months leading up to her decision to file for divorce, he had threatened to publicly dissolve the relationship six times. She was afraid and she wanted to beat him to the public," he continues, adding that Brad felt betrayed by her decision.

According to Ian, viewers will be shocked by how ill-suited the couple were. In fact, he claims numerous sources told him the relationship was "false" from the outset.

What's more, with Brad getting a standing ovation during his surprise appearance at last month's Golden Globes, the author claims Ange has grown increasingly paranoid about who she can count on for support.

"She's unsure of who her true friends are," the source tells the magazine.

"She's endured a huge backlash and it's led her to regret her decision to go public with all the divorce proceedings."

