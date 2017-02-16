News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removes tattoo after MAFS fails her

Brange divorce secrets leaked

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

The story of their divorce and custody battle is set to be made into a documentary, and now the man behind the project has spilled explosive secrets about the demise of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage.

Selena Gomez BROKE UP Brangelina? REAL REASON Justin Bieber Dumps Sofia Richie?
16:07

Selena Gomez BROKE UP Brangelina? REAL REASON Justin Bieber Dumps Sofia Richie?
Brad & Angelina In Photos: The Way They Were
1:11

Brad & Angelina In Photos: The Way They Were
Adele Dedicates Entire NYC Show To Brangelina Breakup
1:29

Adele Dedicates Entire NYC Show To Brangelina Breakup
Khloe Kardashian WELCOMES Baby Girl - Tristan Thompson Mistress SPILLS All (DHR)
11:24

Khloe Kardashian WELCOMES Baby Girl - Tristan Thompson Mistress SPILLS All (DHR)
Nicki Minaj CRIES Talking About Cardi B Feud!: &ldquo;She Hurt My Feelings&rdquo;
2:39

Nicki Minaj CRIES Talking About Cardi B Feud!: “She Hurt My Feelings”
6 CONVINCING Fan Theories About Khloe Kardashian's Baby's Name
3:53

6 CONVINCING Fan Theories About Khloe Kardashian's Baby's Name
ALL The Gigi Hadid References In Zayn's "Let Me" Music Video
2:02

ALL The Gigi Hadid References In Zayn's "Let Me" Music Video
Tristan Thompson BEGGING For Forgiveness In Khloe Kardashian&rsquo;s Delivery Room!
2:11

Tristan Thompson BEGGING For Forgiveness In Khloe Kardashian’s Delivery Room!
Slow Mo Fb Outro Kylie
2:23

Slow Mo Fb Outro Kylie
Khloe Kardashian GIVES BIRTH To Baby Girl Alongside Tristan Thompson
1:16

Khloe Kardashian GIVES BIRTH To Baby Girl Alongside Tristan Thompson
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend SAME Church Service
1:56

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend SAME Church Service
Bella Thorne Makes THIS Much On Instagram & Defends Instagram Being a "Job"
2:07

Bella Thorne Makes THIS Much On Instagram & Defends Instagram Being a "Job"
 

"The bottom line is that they both wanted out of this relationship for a long time," filmmaker Ian Halperin tells OK! Magazine.

"Angelina was never going to go away quietly, but the decision to take this public may well be the biggest mistake she ever made."

Ian plans to lift the lid on Brangelina's secrets. Photo: Getty Images

An expert in all things Brange, Ian was the author behind the 2009 bestseller Brangelina: The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and adds that there's even more untold truths about the couple's seemingly perfect relationship.

According to Ian the couple split in 2015. Here they are pictures at the 2009 Oscars. Photo: Getty.

Hollywood seemingly took Brad's side at last month's Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Getty.

The celebrity biographer tells the publication that Brad and Ange were never compatible, alleging that they split privately in 2015, with their "toxic" marriage all but over while they filmed By the Sea.

However the most shocking allegation to come from Ian is that Brad was the one who wanted to leave first!

"Angelina became terrified Brad would go public," Ian says of their 2015 break-up.

"In the two months leading up to her decision to file for divorce, he had threatened to publicly dissolve the relationship six times. She was afraid and she wanted to beat him to the public," he continues, adding that Brad felt betrayed by her decision.

Ange regrets her decision to make the divorce public. Photo: Getty.

The couple will now keep their divorce and custody battle private. Photo: Getty Images

According to Ian, viewers will be shocked by how ill-suited the couple were. In fact, he claims numerous sources told him the relationship was "false" from the outset.

What's more, with Brad getting a standing ovation during his surprise appearance at last month's Golden Globes, the author claims Ange has grown increasingly paranoid about who she can count on for support.

"She's unsure of who her true friends are," the source tells the magazine.

RELATED: Ange's damage control plan
RELATED: Ange regretting Brad divorce

"She's endured a huge backlash and it's led her to regret her decision to go public with all the divorce proceedings."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top