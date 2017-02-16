Roxy Jacenko's solo life

Since husband Oliver Curtis was sent to prison eight months ago, PR maven Roxy Jacenko has been getting to grips with life on her own.

Roxy Jacenko's single girl issues

And following her latest Instagram Stories post about "single girl issues", the Sydney-based mother-of-two confirms to Be that she's gotten used to flying solo while her husband serves his sentence.

From getting daughter Pixie, five, and two-year-old son Hunter to help her with tasks like doing up tricky dress zips, to spending quality time with her support network of friends, the 35-year-old has adapted to her new life.

"Pix and Hunty help me with tricky zips these days," she tells Be in reference to the video she posted with the caption, "Single girl issues = trying to get your zipper up".

"They were in bed so I was almost a contortionist trying to get it up solo! Gave up in the end!"

During an interview with 60 Minutes last year, Roxy - who has yet to comment on rumours that she's planning to divorce Oliver upon his release - described her children as her "best friends".

After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis last June, she admitted she asked Pixie to feel the cancerous lump in her breast when she first discovered it at home.

During and following her radiation treatment, Roxy has also continued to have the support of her mother Doreen.

And her close pals, including some of her dedicated Sweaty Betty PR employees, have been right by her side through thick and thin.

From girlie getaways, to regular gym training sessions and glamorous work events, the former Celebrity Apprentice star has been adapting to the solo life.

Last June she was by husband Oliver Curtis' side when he was sentenced to jail for insider trading.

