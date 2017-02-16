Brynne: 'I never had sex with Geoffrey'

Geoffrey Edelsten is known to shower his partners with glamorous gifts and affection, but it looks like the love didn't quite extend to the bedroom during his marriage to ex-wife Brynne.

During an interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show on Thursday, 34-year-old Brynne revealed she never actually slept with her 73-year-old ex during their six years together.

“We never had sex," the busty blonde told the radio hosts when asked about her frisky activities with Geoffrey.

A flabbergasted Kyle continued to push, insisting she must have done something naughty with the businessman.



“Ah no, not during my marriage with him, no," Brynne responded.

An equally shocked Jackie then asked, "Did he ever ask to do anything?”.

“No, he didn’t, which was surprising to me but yeah," Brynne said.

“Who were you having sex with if for six years you weren’t having sex with Geoffrey?" Kyle then enquired, to which Brynne explained that some solo time came into play to achieve sexual satisfaction.



“Okay Kyle, that’s where myself comes in," she said.

Jackie then asked the star if she ever attempted to pursue some of sexual relationship with Geoffrey, and if it was just the case that he was not interested.



“I thought we were waiting to get married, I wanted a baby at some point, and he wanted me to be Jewish first because it had to be a Jewish baby, and then the waiting for a long time," Brynne answered.



And while Jackie suspected that perhaps the wedding night was when the couple would seal the deal in between the sheets, Brynne confirmed that definitely wasn't the case.

“No, I was so drunk on my wedding night that I just passed out and woke up alone," she explained.

Brynne and Geoffrey tied the knot in 2009, before news of their split emerged in 2014.

