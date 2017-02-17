Georgia reveals heartbreak

She may have broken her fair share of hearts on The Bachelorette, but now Georgia Love has revealed the moment her "world came crashing down" after she herself got dumped.

The 28-year-old - who previously revealed she signed up for the show after having her heart broken by an ex - has recalled how he called off their relationship without any warning.

"(I was) thinking everything was great and he literally woke up one morning and went 'No, I don't want to do this any more,'" the former reality star told The Project.

While stopping short of revealing the identity of the mystery ex-boyfriend, Georgia added that"everything changed" after.

And it was only thanks to the "embarrassing" amount of ice cream she kept stocked in her freezer that she says she got through it.

However Georgia's luck in love has changed since then, finding love with Lee Elliot on the reality dating show last year.

The couple have denied recent rumours that they've decided to call it quits, with Lee insisting they're as happy as ever.

“If you listen to anyone who is close to us, they will tell you what is gospel – we can’t get enough of each other,” the 35-year-old told OK! Magazine earlier this month.

