Who knew this Love Actually couple would stay together?

There were a fair few couples in Love Actually who we didn’t expect to go the distance – hello Karen (Emma Thompson) and her necklace-buying philanderer of a hubby, Harry (Alan Rickman).

But we’re even more surprised to learn who did!

Yep, with the 2003 Christmas movie being resurrected for a sequel, we were thrilled to see that little Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) is still with his primary school sweetheart, Joanna (Olivia Rose Olson).

The due were last seen sharing a chaste kiss in London Heathrow – the culmination of months of obsession on Sam’s part.

Before chasing her to the airport, he spent months learning the drums just so he could star alongside her in the school Christmas show.

And in new pictures from the set of the 10-minute special, they can be seen meeting up with Sam’s widowed step-dad Daniel (Liam Neeson), by the banks of the Thames, and what a lovely couple they are.

The sequel is being made as part of the UK’s Red Nose Day charity celebrations, and will also see the return of Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Lucia Moniz, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Bill Nighy and Marcus Brigstocke.

British broadcaster Emma Freud announced the happy news earlier this week, and has been tweeting up a storm with her candid behind-the-scenes snaps.

Oh hello #rednosedayactually cast member looking slightly older than she did in the original film.... pic.twitter.com/6OY7SHP9dc — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

Explaining the comeback, the rom com’s director Richard Curtis told the charity’s website he’s looking forward to seeing what everyone is up to 14 years on.

"Who has aged best? I guess that's the big question… or is it so obviously Liam?" he joked.

"We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part -- and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters," he continued.

"We hope to make something that'll be fun -- very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day -- and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows."

