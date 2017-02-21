Bec Judd has admitted she ended up having a row with her husband Chris, after he realised she’d posted a snap of them kissing online.

Bec 'argued' with husband over PDA pic

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the mother-of-four posted a touching tribute to her hubby, but admits her well-intentioned gesture backfired big time when Chris cottoned on a few days later.

“He was like, "What! I can't believe you posted that! That is so embarrassing!" the 3PM Pick Up star told co-host Yumi Stynes.

“I knew when I posted it I was going to get in trouble, but there was kind of this delayed reaction,” she added, admitting they had a “little row”.

“I don't know if it's because of the old footy days, but I get in so much trouble,” she reasoned. “I thought, dude, we've been together for 14 years! We've got four kids. People know you love me! We're married. People know we're doing it! What's your problem?”

Yumi rationalised that perhaps he still feels he’s got to present a “macho front”.

“I think you've hit the nail on the head,” Bec said. “I think that's exactly what it is. It's almost like he's 14 again and he's embarrassed.

“I love him and there you go, he's going to have to deal with it for the rest of his life… Get used to it, Juddy.”

But when Yumi teased that next time she should slip him some tongue, Bec cringed, “He'd divorce me! I wouldn't dare.”

Just because Chris isn't a fan of public slushiness, that doesn't mean he's not a big softie behind the scenes.

In fact, when Bec was pregnant with their five-month-old twins Darcy and Tom, her former AFL player partner even shaved her legs for her.

"Happy birthday to my personal leg shaver, dresser, driver, cook, cleaner, project manager, school lunch maker, swimming lesson taker, child wrangler, baby daddy etc etc," Rebecca captioned a picture of Chris with last September.

Revealing just how much she appreciates everything her husband does for her, the model added, "I'd be up s*** creek without you @cjayfive."

