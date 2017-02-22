GOT freezing filming conditions

While we wait with bated breath for the new season of Game of Thrones, the cast and crew are enduing miserable filming conditions!

Suffering for their art, the cast of the hit HBO series have been subject to -25 degree temperatures and 160 kph winds while filming the highly-anticipated season in Iceland.

And while Iceland provides the perfect backdrop for the show's Northern Wall scenes the stars, including Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, are battling freezing conditions with only a few hours sunlight a day.

"Daylight is scarce here [five to six hours a day]. Super jeeps are needed to bring in equipment, and much is then transported by hand. The actors are made up and dressed in hotels and driven to location 90 percent ready to shoot," a source tells Page Six.

"Shelter is provided by 'Russian tents' that are anchored down, and able to be heated, and [can] withstand 100 mph winds."

It's not just the actors who are suffering, with the Arctic winds making it difficult for dialogue to be picked up once they start shooting.

RELATED: SPOILER ALERT! Entire GOT plot for Season 7 leaked online

RELATED: Meet the Clooney babies

"High winds caused words to be 'whipped away' — shouting became the norm," the insider adds.

"And despite the cold, there was an issue with a lack of snow in the lowland locations."

Production of the seventh season was pushed back so they could feel the full force of an Icelandic winter. After all, winter has arrived.

The seventh season is expected to air in the middle of the year.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram