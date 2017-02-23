Bindi's birthday tribute to Steve

Bindi Irwin has shared a loving tribute to her late father Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 55th birthday.

The 18-year-old Wildlife Warrior honoured her dad by posting a photo of the Crocodile Hunter face-to-face with a cockatoo with a simple, heartfelt message writing, "Always in our hearts."

Steve died in September 2006 while filming an ocean documentary, after the then 44-year-old conservationist was stung in the chest by a stingray barb.

Bindi, who was eight at the time of Steve's passing, and her younger brother Robert, have since followed in their nature conservationist father's footsteps, continuing his work at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast.

The US Dancing with the Stars winner had also previously paid tribute to her dad when she turned 18 last July.

Sharing a photo of herself as a baby with her dad and mum Terri Irwin to Instagram, Bindi wrote: "Hello lovelies. Well today marks 18 years of life for me, here in Australia and I really don't know where to begin in thanking so many people for an unforgettable journey so far. So I think that I'll start here, with this photograph.

"This photo was taken within the first year of my life. To be perfectly honest life has changed in a million ways since this photograph was taken. Along the way we gained another incredible part of our family, my brother Robert," she continued.

Bindi also recognised the conservation work her family have been vocal in adding, "Our conservation work with Wildlife Warriors took off around the world. Our home, Australia Zoo continued to expand and has become the greatest zoological facility on planet earth."

Bindi continued calling Steve the "superhero" of their family.

"Our Dad, Mum's soulmate and a superhero for us all, passed away. However, since this photo was taken, 18 years ago, one life ingredient has remained, unchanged, unbreakable. That is the unconditional love that is shared between my beautiful little family and the loyalty we have to each other and everyone else who has taken this journey with us.

"I don't think that when this photo was taken even my beautiful parents could have known what life would evolve. I know that I am endlessly grateful for the love and light I have been given since Day 1 of my life."

