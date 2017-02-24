They’ve been giving us all the couple goals feels since they went public with their romance in November, but it appears Megan Marx and girlfriend Tiffany Scanlon could be on the rocks.

Are Megan and Tiff over?

Say it ain’t so!

The pair, who met while filming The Bachelor last year, are famous for flaunting their love on social media - most recently in Bali where they have been living for the past few weeks.

But their latest Instagram posts have got their followers freaking out that the couple has broken up.

The first post to kick off breakup rumours came from Tiff, who posted a solo pic on the beach in Perth alongside the hashtags #oceanhealing and #myhappyplace. Hmm.

After all the fanfare when she moved over to Bali, Tiffany certainly came home very quietly!

Her followers immediately began quizzing the star on her relationship status, and while she didn’t directly answer, there was one telling exchange.

One user posted a quote in the comments section that read: “For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), It’s always ourself we find in the sea. - e.e." Cummings.”

Tiffany replied to the poster: “I’ve not heard that quote before but it resonates with me right now thankyou.”

Meanwhile, Megan, who appears to still be in Bali, uploaded her own cryptic image – a pic of her drinking on a boat alone with the caption: “Exactly what I needed today. Nature, diving, solitude.”

Though her comments section is also blowing up with questions, Megan is keeping mum about her relationship.

The silence is uncharacteristic for the outspoken couple, with Tiff penning an emotional op-ed for Popsugar just last week about her first same-sex partner.

“Megan had been with other women before but for me it was (and still is) an extremely confusing time made even harder by being in the public spotlight,” Tiff wrote.

“[The relationship] certainly did not happen overnight.”

