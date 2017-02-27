Karl to 'reverse snip for Jasmine'

Karl Stefanovic is reportedly considering reversing the vasectomy he had six years ago in order to give his new 33-year-old girlfriend a baby.

The TV host had the snip after he and estranged wife Cassandra Thorburn decided they were happy with their “perfect three” kids Jackson, 17, Ava, 11 and 10-year-old River.

But new love Jasmine Yarbrough has told Karl, 42, that she eventually hopes to have a family of her own, reports Woman’s Day.

And a close family friend predicts that smitten Karl will give the Mara & Mine shoe-designer what she wants.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Karl goes under the knife again,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

“He’s mad about Jasmine and really does believe they have a long-term future together. If that means having more kids, he’s ready to make that sacrifice.”

Confirming that he’d undergone the procedure in 2010, Karl previously told the mag, “I have had the snip now. So we’re definitely not having any more kids unless at some point we want to have it reversed – although I really can’t see hat happening any time soon.”

Be has reached out to Karl's management for comment.

Meanwhile photos have surfaced of Jasmine sizzling in a campaign for liqueur brand Midori.

With her long legs on display, Jasmine sizzles in the shoot as she channels a 1950s pin-up in an eye-catching green swimsuit and headscarf.

And it seems the reported couple's new romance may be getting quite serious, with the television presenter seeming to already be close with his 'girlfriend's family.

Taking to Instagram last week, Karl uploaded a photo of him and his uncle, and it didn't take long for Jasmine's sister Jade to leave a sweet note in the comments section.

"Lol," she simply wrote, before adding a pink double love heart emoji which in online speak, can say a lot!

Brisbane-born Jasmine has been based in the US for the past few years, keeping busy as one of the designers behind shoe company, Mara and Mine, alongside fellow co-founder Tamie Ingham.

She is now back in Australia and was spotted getting cosy with Today presenter Karl.

The pair are said to have met at a party in December, and it's speculated that Karl will take his new lover to his brother Peter Stefanovic's wedding to Sylvia Jeffreys later this year.

Neither Karl or Jasmine have officially confirmed their romance, but Karl is reportedly head-over-heels for the shoe designer, who is nine years his junior.

“Karl is absolutely smitten,” a friend told The Daily Telegraph. “He has told other friends he is keen to go completely public as he sees her as a legitimate long-term love prospect.”

The host is reportedly even ready to introduce Jasmine to his kids. A friend told Woman's Day that "Jasmine plans to meet Karl's family and get closer to them over the next month while she's in Australia."

