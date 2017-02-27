Tourists crash the Oscars 2017

We’ve found the star of this year’s Oscars and he’s even not a Hollywood actor.

Tourists crash the Oscars

Gary was with a bunch of tourists in LA when they were told they were about to walk through an exhibit in the Dolby Theatre.

Instead, the unsuspecting guests were led straight up to the front row of the 2017 Oscars show, with Gary brandishing his purple-covered phone to get a snap with his favourite stars, while holding his girlfriend's handbag.

“Hold on a second," host Jimmy Kimmel said to the bunch of godsmacked tourists, "Hello there. Hi. Welcome to the Dolby Theatre. This is the home of the Academy Awards, which are in fact happening right now.

"Gary is your name?” he asked Gary, who was pointing his phone at the camera and stars while holding on to the handbag.

“My name is Gary from Chicago," he replied.

Jimmy continued, introducing Gary and the rest of the tourists to their favourite actors - with Gary's fianceé looking particularly taken with Ryan Gosling.

When Jimmy finds out that Gary and fiancé, Vicki, are getting married in July, he asked Denzel Washington if her would be the best man.

"You may now kiss the bride," Denzel said after taking a selfie with the pair, before they kiss in front of a room of clapping celebrities.

“He's Denzel, so it's legal,” Jimmy said to the star-struck pair, before adding: “There's Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

“Jen, do you have a wedding gift for them? Maybe you could give them something from your purse? Justin, you give them something too, will you? How about those sunglasses Jen. You don't need those. It's dark. All right?”

Jen dutifully handed over her sunnies to a very happy fan.

The tourists were then allowed to touch one of the Oscars statues before they were lead away from the front row of celebrities with massive smiles on their faces.

