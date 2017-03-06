New Gilmore Girls episodes could be coming soon

Hollywood loves a revival, and the biggest revival event of 2016 was obviously the sassy gals from Stars Hollow: our beloved Gilmore Girls.

New Gilmore Girls episodes could be on their way

Social media went into meltdown in the lead-up to (and aftermath of) four brand-new episodes of the hit series dropping on streaming service Netflix in late November.

The open ending of the finale, which saw the much-hyped “final four words” revealed, gave fans more questions than answers.

The biggest question being: will we get more episodes, goddamit?!

Well, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos has (almost) granted our wish.

As reported by THR, the head honcho told the UK’s press association that Netflix is in “very preliminary talks” with the show’s creators, Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino about a new installment.

"We hope [there are more episodes]. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped," he said.

“The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more,” he continued. “We have been talking to them about the possibility of that."

THR reports that the newest adventures of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) were watched by around five million people in the US alone.

That’s a lot of coffee and Pop-Tarts!

