Will Chris' dad attend his wedding?

Despite offering to pay for his flight, Bride and Prejudice's Chris still had no idea if his father will attend his wedding.

On Monday night's episode, the anxious groom held out hope that his dad Geoff would show up to watch him marry his long-term partner Grant, despite previously telling his son he had not intention of attending the nuptials.

"Maybe he's had time to think about it. I guess we'll see.... It would be absolutely massive if my Dad turns up," Chris said as he arrived in Palm Springs in the US.

While the couple were supported by Grant's parents, Chris was unsure of whether his own would attend after they refusing to accept that he would be marrying his boyfriend.

Later in the episode Chris is seen waking up on the day of his wedding, with family friends Alison and Barry turning up to share some bombshell news.

"Weighing heavily on my mind was whether my parents were going to come," Chris said.

"I thought we should give you the news now, so you've got time to adjust," Alison told the groom-to-be as the episode concluded on the cliffhanger.

Chris' rocky relationship with his parents has been well-documented on the reality series, with his mother Yvonne and Geoff refusing to speak to Chris for five years after he first came and not even knowing he was in a relationship.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get over it,” his mother said of Chris being gay.

RELATED: 'They have a good side': Chris defends parents

RELATED: Bride and Prejudice gay backlash

“I feel like my son has died.”

Geoff, although not a Jehovah’s Witness, previously said he still thinks homosexuality is “absolutely wrong”.

Chris’ parents point blank refused to attend his wedding and asked him to “respect their decision” after he went over to their house to invite them saying their “beliefs” don’t align with “how he wants to live his life” and also declined to meet Grant.

