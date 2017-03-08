Twitter wants MAFS's Cheryl to be the next Bachelorette

Fans of Married at First Sight's Cheryl Maitland are calling for her to be made the next Bachelorette, stat.

It's fair to say she's not having a great time of it on the show, with her wayward "husband" Andrew making fun of her intelligence, pretending to grope her breasts and saying he considers himself single.

And her outraged Twitter followers reckon she's got what it takes to be the next girl to hand out the roses.

"CHERYL FOR BACHELORETTE 2017", tweeted one fan, while another praised her dignified display on the show, writing "I applaud u 4 the way u have handled urself thru the show, such class, hold ur head high girl!"

Another user said that she "deserves better."

Cheryl confronted her "husband" on Tuesday night's episode, saying his behaviour was "disgusting."

But Andrew refused to admit any wrongdoing and said she was "full of s***."

So with her outspoken ways and raunchy past, fans think she should move on, and that she would make a refreshing change from the usual prim and proper ladies that get chosen for the global franchise.

From day one on MAFS, Cheryl has stirred up controversy, breaking up with first “husband” Jonathan only to shack up with Andrew – with her second relationship proving to be just as rocky as the first.

What's more, she's been open about having had a boob job, telling NW magazine she opted to increase her breast size after being bullied for her flat chest at school.

“I hit puberty really late…I was teased for many years for my lack of bust,” she told the publication. “When I finished school, I thought, I want to do this for myself and feel more comfortable in my skin.”

As for her Kylie Jenner-inspired pout, Cheryl continued: “I love full lips. It’s a look I like and I think it looks good. I don’t do it for anyone else but myself.”

She has recently come out and thanked her Instagram fans and said "I appreciate everyones positive messages."

