Twitter wants MAFS's Cheryl to be the next Bachelorette

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Fans of Married at First Sight's Cheryl Maitland are calling for her to be made the next Bachelorette, stat.

It's fair to say she's not having a great time of it on the show, with her wayward "husband" Andrew making fun of her intelligence, pretending to grope her breasts and saying he considers himself single.

And her outraged Twitter followers reckon she's got what it takes to be the next girl to hand out the roses.

Cheryl and Andrew on last nights episode of Married at First sight. Source: Channel Nine

"CHERYL FOR BACHELORETTE 2017", tweeted one fan, while another praised her dignified display on the show, writing "I applaud u 4 the way u have handled urself thru the show, such class, hold ur head high girl!"

Another user said that she "deserves better."

Cheryl confronted her "husband" on Tuesday night's episode, saying his behaviour was "disgusting."

One fan wrote "Cheryl from Married At First Sight should be the next Bachelorette" Source: Twitter

Another Twitter fan tweeted "Cheryl for Bachelorette 2017." Source: Twitter

But Andrew refused to admit any wrongdoing and said she was "full of s***."

So with her outspoken ways and raunchy past, fans think she should move on, and that she would make a refreshing change from the usual prim and proper ladies that get chosen for the global franchise.

Past Bachelorettes Georgia Love and Sam Frost were famed for their classical style. Source Channel Ten

From day one on MAFS, Cheryl has stirred up controversy, breaking up with first “husband” Jonathan only to shack up with Andrew – with her second relationship proving to be just as rocky as the first.

What's more, she's been open about having had a boob job, telling NW magazine she opted to increase her breast size after being bullied for her flat chest at school.

The 25-year-old hairdresser revealed that she opted to increase her breast size after being bullied for her flat chest at school, telling the magazine that as soon as she graduated, she got implants.

The hairdresser looks remarkably different to her younger self! Source: Instagram

Her bigger breasts make her feel 'comfortable' in her own skin. Source: Instagram

The MAFS star has also had fillers in her lips. Source: Instagram

“I hit puberty really late…I was teased for many years for my lack of bust,” she told the publication. “When I finished school, I thought, I want to do this for myself and feel more comfortable in my skin.”

As for her Kylie Jenner-inspired pout, Cheryl continued: “I love full lips. It’s a look I like and I think it looks good. I don’t do it for anyone else but myself.”

She has recently come out and thanked her Instagram fans and said "I appreciate everyones positive messages."

Cheryl thanks her fans for being so supportive Source: Instagram

