We’ve come a long way since the 90s, when the Olsen Twins (as they were then known) were little smiley rays of sunshine.

The Olsens’ weird wedding

Now they get called Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and are more famous for their monochromatic fashion line and permanently pouty expressions.

That’s fine for street style and all, but you think they’d put on a colourful frock and crack a smile while on bridesmaid duty, right?

Wrong!

The twins’ friend Maggie Kayne asked the gals to be part of her bridal party for her wedding to Travis Hayden over the weekend.

The outdoor ceremony took on the beach in Mangawhai in New Zealand, and if you happened to stroll past you might have thought you’d stumbled onto a funeral rather than a happy celebration of love.

Rebelling against the “seaside wedding” brief, Mary-Kate and Ashley were both clad in their trademark black and could barely crack a smile as they walked down the aisle.

Perhaps they were cranky about the pesky rain forcing them to carry a brolly. So not farshun.

But once vows were exchanged and the bride was kissed, the 30-year-old twins couldn’t help but be swept up in the moment, and finally flashed those pearly whites.

As they made their way to the reception, Mary-Kate was accompanied by husband Olivier Sarkozy, 47.

Ashley was seen walking with her 58-year-old partner Richard Sachs.

Let's hope the girls perked up after chugging down a few free champagnes!

