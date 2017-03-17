Kendall robbed by 'friend'

Kendall Jenner has become the second member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to be targeted by thieves, after sister Kim’s terrifying ordeal in Paris last October.

The 21-year-old model called 911 at 1am Thursday (US time) after discovering over $260K of jewellery was missing from her Hollywood Hills mansion.

TMZ reports that the theft occurred during a party, with police sources telling the publication that at some point during the night, Kenny “heard an alarm go off” but chose to ignore it.

Kendall apparently left the house around midnight, only to return at 1am to discover her jewellery missing.

The source tells TMZ that it’s clear that the thief knew exactly where the model kept her valuables.

The publication reports that while there are currently no suspects, the investigation is ongoing.

