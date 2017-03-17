News

Kendall robbed by 'friend'
Kendall robbed by 'friend'

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Kendall Jenner has become the second member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to be targeted by thieves, after sister Kim’s terrifying ordeal in Paris last October.

The 21-year-old model called 911 at 1am Thursday (US time) after discovering over $260K of jewellery was missing from her Hollywood Hills mansion.

Kendall has had over $260K worth of jewellery stolen from her home. Source: Getty

TMZ reports that the theft occurred during a party, with police sources telling the publication that at some point during the night, Kenny “heard an alarm go off” but chose to ignore it.

The model has uploaded bling pics in the past. Source: Instagram

Kendall apparently left the house around midnight, only to return at 1am to discover her jewellery missing.

It is not known exactly which items were taken in the theft. Source: Instagram

The source tells TMZ that it’s clear that the thief knew exactly where the model kept her valuables.

RELATED: Inside suite where Kim was tied up and gagged
RELATED: Kris wins back Kim with 'huge bonus'

The publication reports that while there are currently no suspects, the investigation is ongoing.

