Tiffany's reason for Megan split

Tiffany Scanlon has opened up about her split from The Bachelor co-star Megan Marx, admitting the pressures of fame and her own struggles with depression led to the couple's mutual decision to part ways.

Appearing on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show on Friday morning, the 30-year-old said: "It was a mutual thing. It was just so much pressure in the end and I think I was personally struggling with my own mental health issues that it just wasn’t working".

Shedding some more light on her personal demons she said: "I’ve been struggling with depression for six years.

"I started when I was 19 but then properly medicated for it around 2011 and that was brought on by anxiety and stress and things that can't be resolved.

"If I can't resolve things, I can get depressed. It’s a really dark place and it’s very hard for people who love me to watch that happen," she continued, adding the couple split around four weeks ago, but tried to keep it quiet immediately after the breakup.

Tiffany and Megan both met on The Bachelor last year, and while they failed to find love with Richie Strahan, they eventually formed their own romantic relationship during a Bali holiday after filming ended.

After that, the pair didn't shy away from public displays of affection on social media, and were even named Maxim magazine's "Couple Of The Year".

Earlier this year they relocated to Bali together, but it seems that is when the trouble in paradise arose.

"It all turned to work...it was about trying to make money," Tiffany revealed to the radio hosts. "Money became a struggle."

She also said that it was about "both of us being tied together yet struggling to have our own identities".

"We were both dealing with the stress of the situations differently. She would want to talk about things and I would withdraw. And the more she would push me to talk about it, the more I’d withdraw."

Tiffany has chosen to write about her experience with Megan on her blog The Tiffany Times, and hopes her additional posts about depression will encourage others to be less judgmental about mental health issues.

