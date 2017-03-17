News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Reese's stepsister is a 'stripper'

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Reese Witherspoon may be worth $120 million, but it's been revealed that her troubled stepsister has had multiple brushes with the law.

OJ Simpson Finally Confesses To Murdering Nicole Brown Simpson
4:15

OJ Simpson Finally Confesses To Murdering Nicole Brown Simpson
Nicole Kidman Surprises Fans In Hollywood Tour Bus On Her Way To The Oscars: Watch Amazing Video
0:27

Nicole Kidman Surprises Fans In Hollywood Tour Bus On Her Way To The Oscars: Watch Amazing Video
Guys Drive ATV into River
3:30

Guys Drive ATV into River
Margot Robbie latest Aussie star to join Dundee Super Bowl ad
1:59

Margot Robbie latest Aussie star to join Dundee Super Bowl ad
Nicole Kidman tears up while accepting SAG Award
1:54

Nicole Kidman tears up while accepting SAG Award
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe to Make Official Entrance into Society at Famed Debutante Ball in Paris
1:40

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe to Make Official Entrance into Society at Famed Debutante Ball in Paris
The Internet's Favorite Kid
2:13

The Internet's Favorite Kid
Kanye West CUTS Concert Short After Losing Voice
2:13

Kanye West CUTS Concert Short After Losing Voice
Hugh Hefner: Drug-Resistant E. Coli Infection Contributed to Death
1:38

Hugh Hefner: Drug-Resistant E. Coli Infection Contributed to Death
Man creates song about his trousers using them and his belt as instruments
0:49

Man creates song about his trousers using them and his belt as instruments
Nicole&rsquo;s reveal: Christian Burrows | Judges&rsquo; Houses | The X Factor 2016
1:37

Nicole’s reveal: Christian Burrows | Judges’ Houses | The X Factor 2016
Justin Timberlake Performs 'Can't Stop the Feeling' at 2017 Oscars
1:16

Justin Timberlake Performs 'Can't Stop the Feeling' at 2017 Oscars
 

Radar Online has unearthed several police reports involving Reese's stepsister Marcie Sweet.

Reese looking glamorous, happy and carefree. Source: Getty

Reese's stepsister Marcie Sweet's mugshot. Source: Mega

Marcie has allegedly racked up a a string of DUI charges, the first incident on April 11, 1999, when police in Florida on saw her car veer “across all lanes of traffic … almost tipping the vehicle over,” the official documents said.

1999 police report. Source: Mega

The 45-year-old “accelerated” to escape pursuit, and when police finally stopped her, they smelled a “strong odor of alcohol … on her breath,” the report said.

After being cuffed, the dancer made several “spontaneous statements,” the report continued. “She had gone to go strip in order to earn money for her kids. She stated she had to get drunk in order to be able to dance.”

She was charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and DUI, but she pleaded down to reckless driving and was placed on probation for one year, in which she had to complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as perform 50 hours of community service.

But even then, Marcie apparently wasn't scared straight. Within weeks, the part-time stripper was pulled over for another DUI.

RELATED: WATCH: Nicole and Reese get steamy in new trailer
RELATED: Reese Witherspoon mysteriously cancels her Oz appearances

A year later on the 7th of April, 2000, police also found a stun gun in her purse, along with a bottle containing 53 antidepressant pills without a prescription label. A judge found her guilty and gave her a year’s probation, but suspended a 60-day gaol sentence as long as she completed counseling.

2000 police report. Source: Mega

Mother-of-three Reese has had her own trouble with the law. In 2013, she was arrested in Atlanta, hit with a disorderly conduct charge and put in gaol, following a night of drinking. Reese pleaded no contest and was made to pay a $213 fine.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top