Reese's stepsister is a 'stripper'

Reese Witherspoon may be worth $120 million, but it's been revealed that her troubled stepsister has had multiple brushes with the law.

Radar Online has unearthed several police reports involving Reese's stepsister Marcie Sweet.

Marcie has allegedly racked up a a string of DUI charges, the first incident on April 11, 1999, when police in Florida on saw her car veer “across all lanes of traffic … almost tipping the vehicle over,” the official documents said.

The 45-year-old “accelerated” to escape pursuit, and when police finally stopped her, they smelled a “strong odor of alcohol … on her breath,” the report said.

After being cuffed, the dancer made several “spontaneous statements,” the report continued. “She had gone to go strip in order to earn money for her kids. She stated she had to get drunk in order to be able to dance.”

She was charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and DUI, but she pleaded down to reckless driving and was placed on probation for one year, in which she had to complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as perform 50 hours of community service.

But even then, Marcie apparently wasn't scared straight. Within weeks, the part-time stripper was pulled over for another DUI.

A year later on the 7th of April, 2000, police also found a stun gun in her purse, along with a bottle containing 53 antidepressant pills without a prescription label. A judge found her guilty and gave her a year’s probation, but suspended a 60-day gaol sentence as long as she completed counseling.

Mother-of-three Reese has had her own trouble with the law. In 2013, she was arrested in Atlanta, hit with a disorderly conduct charge and put in gaol, following a night of drinking. Reese pleaded no contest and was made to pay a $213 fine.

