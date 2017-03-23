Harry Potter actor Jim Tavare has been left in tears after an emotional reunion with his dog as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him in intensive care.

Harry Potter star's emotional reunion

Jim, who played Tom the Innkeeper in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, was left with multiple injuries including a broken neck, punctured lung, and 15 fractured ribs after being involved in a horror car crash earlier this month.

After spending two weeks in ICU, the 53-year-old had a reason to smile again after he was reunited with his beloved dog Mr. Kippy!

In the video shared to YouTube, Jim breaks down in tears as his pet jumps up on his lap as he was wheeled out of hospital earlier this week.

Jim then took to social media to thank his fans for their well-wishes as he continues to recover.

"Thanks guys for all the well wishes. You are all so kind. I'm looking forward to getting out of here, but not looking forward to the medical bills," he wrote online.

RELATED: Neville Longbottom's engaged!

RELATED: This Love Actually teaser will make your heart sing

The English actor's wife Laura first broke the news of his accident on Facebook, sharing a photo of Jim in a neck brace in his hospital bed giving the camera a thumbs up after the collision.

"Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision," she wrote at the time.

"He's currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck. He's had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this."

Watch the heartwarming clip above!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram