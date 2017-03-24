Meet MKR villain Josh's hot brother

It was only recently that modelling photos of My Kitchen Rules villain Josh surfaced, and now it's safe to say that good looks run in the family!

The self-proclaimed Seafood King's 22-year-old brother Ruben is seems to be as genetically blessed as his sibling, and he's a personal trainer... enough said!

Ruben has been working in the fitness industry for the past couple of years, and if his muscly shots aren't proof of his experience, then what is?

When he's not flexing for selfies, the dark-haired trainer has also been supporting his reality star sibling, encouraging his Facebook friends to tune in to the Channel Seven cooking show to see what he and wife Amy whip up in the kitchen.

And he's not afraid to admit that his brother speaks his mind, and says it like he sees it.

"First night of my brother on My Kitchen Rules Yep he's the one with the attitude! (sic)" he wrote on social media last month.

He also teased: "Y'all think Angry Tyson was bad on My Kitchen Rules! You just wait until you see my brother on Sundays episode (sic)".

Meanwhile earlier this season, Josh made the mistake of telling the other teams that he had a brief foray into modelling several years ago, but didn’t pursue it because his wife Amy was hesitant to move overseas.

Way to crush this Zoolander-in-the-making’s dreams, Amy!

Footage then emerged from one of Josh’s shoots from 2013.

The video features Josh giving his best Blue Steel as he smoulders moodily in a variety of bizarre outfits.

Is anyone keen for a Josh and Ruben collab photoshoot? Double trouble, yes please!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram