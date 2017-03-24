News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'secret' wedding
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'secret' wedding

Meet MKR villain Josh's hot brother

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

It was only recently that modelling photos of My Kitchen Rules villain Josh surfaced, and now it's safe to say that good looks run in the family!

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
0:29

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
3:04

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
0:16

Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
1:31

Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
2:23

Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
0:25

Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
5:16

‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
 

The self-proclaimed Seafood King's 22-year-old brother Ruben is seems to be as genetically blessed as his sibling, and he's a personal trainer... enough said!

Ruben has been working in the fitness industry for the past couple of years, and if his muscly shots aren't proof of his experience, then what is?

Meet MKR villain Josh's hot brother Ruben! Source: Facebook

When he's not flexing for selfies, the dark-haired trainer has also been supporting his reality star sibling, encouraging his Facebook friends to tune in to the Channel Seven cooking show to see what he and wife Amy whip up in the kitchen.

And he's not afraid to admit that his brother speaks his mind, and says it like he sees it.

"First night of my brother on My Kitchen Rules Yep he's the one with the attitude! (sic)" he wrote on social media last month.

The self-proclaimed Seafood King's 22-year-old brother Ruben is certainly genetically blessed like his sibling, and well, he's a personal trainer... enough said! Source: Facebook

Ruben has been working in the fitness industry for the past couple of years, and if his muscly shots aren't proof of his experience, then what is? Source: Facebook

He also teased: "Y'all think Angry Tyson was bad on My Kitchen Rules! You just wait until you see my brother on Sundays episode (sic)".

Meanwhile earlier this season, Josh made the mistake of telling the other teams that he had a brief foray into modelling several years ago, but didn’t pursue it because his wife Amy was hesitant to move overseas.

Way to crush this Zoolander-in-the-making’s dreams, Amy!

The dark-haired trainer has also been supporting his reality star sibling, encouraging his friends to tune in to the Channel Seven cooking show to see what he and wife Amy whip up in the kitchen. Source: Facebook

Josh has done a bit of modelling in his time. Source: Lab A4/Myles Formby

Footage then emerged from one of Josh’s shoots from 2013.

The video features Josh giving his best Blue Steel as he smoulders moodily in a variety of bizarre outfits.

Is anyone keen for a Josh and Ruben collab photoshoot? Double trouble, yes please!

Josh baring all in this hooded number. Source: Lab A4/Myles Formby

Josh really getting into the moody vibe of the shoot. Source: Lab A4/Myles Formby

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top