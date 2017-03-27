RHOS Christa: 'Athena wants a reaction'

She's seen her fair share of drama with the housewives in Melbourne but Christa Billich thinks there's one Sydney housewife who could give them a run for their money.

Speaking to Be, the new Real Housewives of Sydney star said while some may question how much reality there actually is on the show, all the women are being portrayed exactly how they are in real life, with the exception of one particular housewife.

"Matty, I have known her for 15 years and yes, she is straight, she's open, she's funny, she's direct, but she also has an ability to laugh about herself which I think not many have, particularly on the show," Christa told

"Also with Lisa, she is really the way she's showing us. Her personality is also direct, you want an answer you get it. You like it: good, you don't like it: bad luck! So I think she is very much like that in person."

"Athena, I didn't know well enough to make a judgement," Christa continued. "I don't think she's fake in real life but I think she's just wants to really outdo it and really say things when they're really not quite appropriate to get a reaction. I think it's all to get a reaction."

While fans saw Athena lose it at her fellow Housewives during Sunday night's episode, Christa added that she has a different tactic when it comes to dealing with the drama.

"I am not really very good in the Housewives boxing ring, I'm more or less funny and I'm very happy to make fun of myself. Attacking someone, they would have to attack me first, and then obviously I have quite a good bite," she said.

"When they were fighting I was a little bit on the edge of it because I couldn't really understand what they were fighting about, and it's not quite me [to be] screaming, yelling, throwing glasses. I think I will get my point across in a small, subtle way with quite a sting attached to it."

A close friend of Matty Samaei, Christa made her first appearance on the series during Sunday night's episode, introducing the cosmetic nurse to her three beloved, and very spoilt, chihuahua pups

During her debut, she took her three pups to Matty's, complete with caviar for their food and eaten out of Versace porcelain bowls.

"You see I don't have to send them to private school so I save the school fee and I can spoil them a little bit more in other areas," she joked about why she spoils her pets so much.

