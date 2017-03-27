MKR's Tim and Kyle through to the finals

It's the challenge that everyone contestant wanted to win, and it was Tim and Kyle who claimed victory during Monday night's episode of My Kitchen Rules, securing them a definite spot in the finals of the competition.

The boys were up against siblings Amy and Tyson in the nail-biting episode, as they were challenged to whip up a luxurious dish to the liking of judges Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

Tim and Kyle may be more familiar with the good old pub meals, but they still managed to present a rather sophisticated dish - rabbit ragu fettucine with bone marrow.

The boys prepared the food within an hour, and Manu was quick to complement them on their efforts.

"An hour, and you decided to do a ragu? It’s tough to get a ragu with lots of flavours in 60 minutes, but damn you did well," the celebrity chef said.

"The amount of flavor that was in that sauce, was full on, and I think the addition of the bone marrow was a streak of genius!"

"It's a good feeling," Tim admitted, after he and Kyle learned they had won the challenge.

Meanwhile Tyson and Amy just missed out on getting a pass straight to the finals.

The siblings prepared sea urchin with seafood rice and pickled salad, a dish that no doubt required plenty of skill and technique.

"Sea urchin is one of those ingredients where at you don’t need to do too much to, and you definitely respected the sea urchin. It was the star of your dish," judge Pete told the contestants.

But obviously it wasn't enough to beat Tim and Kyle.

The boys' victory comes after they used another special advantage earlier in the episode, which they had earned after winning the street food challenge last week.

They were able to choose the order of teams performing the initial plating challenge, and chose Josh and Amy to go first as they posed as the least of threats to them.

"I’m not going to worry about that. If someone sees us as the underdogs, then if we get to take their position and get through the finals, that’d be fantastic," Josh said after Tim and Kyle made their choice.

Well Josh, there's still time with the Super Dinner Parties this week, let's see what you can stir up in the kitchen!

