MKR's Josh rants at Kyle and Jackie O

He’s made a name for himself as the “villain” of this season of My Kitchen Rules, but WA contestant Josh has decided to take a stand.

This morning he asked KIIS FM breakfast hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O if he could phone in to defend his behaviour on the show, in particular his treatment of wife Amy.

Like many reality TV show contestants before him, Josh claims he’s the victim of “selective editing” and producers telling him what to say to camera, though he did admit, "I wasn't on my best behaviour during filming...I can't deny that we [he and wife Amy] didn't argue."

However, Jackie was more interested in a comment that seemed to come from Josh’s mouth without any pressure from the show’s producers – the shock insult in tonight’s episode where he says to Tyson’s sister Amy (not to be confused with his wife of the same name) “thanks, sluts”.

The 26-year-old explained to the hosts that he spoke to Amy privately about the comment and apologised for it later. "I totally understand that I didn't use my best judgement, it's in the past now," he revealed. "Amy and I are still friends. I was shocked that they said they were going to show that comment. "

"It's in your past, but we still need [to see it]," Kyle pointed out. "I can totally understand why Channel Seven want to show it."

It seemed Josh was done talking about the incident. When Jackie pressed him with more questions, Josh said “we'll go onto the next comment thanks”. Jackie attempted to confirm if he was "ashamed of it", Josh went completely silent on live radio, aside from a pointed throat clearing!

Er, you called them mate?

Meanwhile, Josh’s fellow contestants have weighed in on his controversial actions, with Valerie and Courtney telling Be that Josh and Amy's constant fighting is just a sign of "immaturity".

The mother-daughter duo said while the couple have a tendency to bite at one another, it's possible the pressure of the cook-offs make it worse than it has to be.

"I think they're probably a bit immature. They do tend to bicker and it's just the immaturity thing, I have also seen them be a very loving couple. I just think that sometimes they don't think before they speak," Valerie told Be, with Courtney adding that "Josh has no filter".

Josh and Amy have been at the centre of numerous tiffs during their time on the series, with everything from expletive-laden rants to Amy storming away from her husband in a recent episode.

MKR judges Pete Evans and Manu Feildel have even stepped in to speak to Josh about his treatment of his wife, saying their marriage is more important than the show.

"It got the better of me a couple of times," Josh recently told New Idea. "Even Pete and Manu had a chat with me at one stage and said: 'You have to realise the show is a small part of your life, but you have a whole marriage together'."

RELATED: MKR catwalk: Josh vs Mark

RELATED: MKR's Josh & Amy still together

A Seven spokesperson confirmed that Pete and Manu had an off-camera private conversation with Josh, "as they often do with all contestants throughout the course of the series, for any number of reasons", Fairfax reported earlier this month.

"A lot of magazines will tell you Amy and I are separated or divorced, but we're happily married," Josh told Kyle and Jackie this morning.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram