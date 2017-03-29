MKR's Josh calls Amy a sl*t

He's known to have been outspoken throughout the My Kitchen Rules competition, but nothing's been as explosive as the insult Josh dropped during Wednesday night's episode.

The 26-year-old TV "villain" raised eyebrows around the dinner table, when rivals Amy and Tyson served their entree dishes for their instant restaurant.

"Here you go Seafood King," Amy said to Josh as she serves him a plate of scampi with passionfruit, coconut and coriander. Josh then responded: "Thanks, sl*t".

The other contestants and judges were absolutely shocked by Josh's comment, and Amy was the most shaken of all, even seen getting a bit teary.

"To hear that is a bit rough. It’s kind of typical Josh - annoying and really rude," she said in a voiceover.

Some of the other contestants weighed in, with Della saying: "That is really offensive, it is.

"If he was my husband he would have copped an elbow to the groin, I’m not joking," she continued, before adding, "He can be a jerk. Josh the big jerk!".

Meanwhile Karen said: "I think it’s disgusting and so disrespectful to all women. It’s not acceptable behaviour".

But it seems Josh didn't really see an issue with what he said.

"Amy was joking with me, I just wanted to joke back and I hope that she knows it’s a joke and [I'm] trying to break the entré tensions," he said in a piece-to-camera, sitting alongside his wife whose name also happens to be Amy.

Meanwhile the cooking team on the night, Amy and Tyson, opted for a rather experimental selection of dishes to serve.

Entrees included duck liver with honey lavender butter and scampi with passionfruit, coconut and coriander, while mains were sesame crusted tuna with dragonfruit and radish salad or lamb cutlets with cauliflower and rosemary mint gel.

To top it off, the desserts of the night were G&T pear and braised parsnip, curry lemon curd and basil ice cream.

Amy and Tyson managed to get a total score of 83 out of 130, putting them behind Valerie and Courtney who sit on 99.

My Kitchen Rules airs at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

