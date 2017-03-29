News

Missy Higgins' comeback: 'I felt like I had something to say'
Missy Higgins' comeback: 'I had something to say'

MKR's Josh calls Amy a sl*t

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

He's known to have been outspoken throughout the My Kitchen Rules competition, but nothing's been as explosive as the insult Josh dropped during Wednesday night's episode.

The 26-year-old TV "villain" raised eyebrows around the dinner table, when rivals Amy and Tyson served their entree dishes for their instant restaurant.

"Here you go Seafood King," Amy said to Josh as she serves him a plate of scampi with passionfruit, coconut and coriander. Josh then responded: "Thanks, sl*t".

During Wednesday night's episode of My Kitchen Rules, Josh calls Amy a sl*t when she serves him his entree. Source: Channel Seven

The other contestants and judges were absolutely shocked by Josh's comment, and Amy was the most shaken of all, even seen getting a bit teary.

"To hear that is a bit rough. It’s kind of typical Josh - annoying and really rude," she said in a voiceover.

Some of the other contestants weighed in, with Della saying: "That is really offensive, it is.

Josh doesn't seem to think he's done anything wrong. Source: Channel Seven

"If he was my husband he would have copped an elbow to the groin, I’m not joking," she continued, before adding, "He can be a jerk. Josh the big jerk!".

Meanwhile Karen said: "I think it’s disgusting and so disrespectful to all women. It’s not acceptable behaviour".

But it seems Josh didn't really see an issue with what he said.

Amy is visibly shaken by it all. Source: Channel Seven

"Amy was joking with me, I just wanted to joke back and I hope that she knows it’s a joke and [I'm] trying to break the entré tensions," he said in a piece-to-camera, sitting alongside his wife whose name also happens to be Amy.

Meanwhile the cooking team on the night, Amy and Tyson, opted for a rather experimental selection of dishes to serve.

Entrees included duck liver with honey lavender butter and scampi with passionfruit, coconut and coriander, while mains were sesame crusted tuna with dragonfruit and radish salad or lamb cutlets with cauliflower and rosemary mint gel.

Contestants Della and Tully were shocked by what Josh said. Source: Channel Seven

To top it off, the desserts of the night were G&T pear and braised parsnip, curry lemon curd and basil ice cream.

Amy and Tyson managed to get a total score of 83 out of 130, putting them behind Valerie and Courtney who sit on 99.

My Kitchen Rules airs at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

Many of the contestants, including Betty, were far from impressed. Source: Channel Seven

