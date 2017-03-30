George spills on baby names

It’s been a big year for celebrity baby announcements, and one of the most exciting was the news of George Clooney and his wife Amal’s twins!

The pair confirmed the reports in February, and now the excited dad has revealed more details about the pregnancy.

On the red carpet at CinemaCon, George, 55, opened up to Extra about his wife.

“She is doing really great. She is amazing,” he raved about human rights lawyer Amal, 39. “I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff.”

At the same event, he told ET: “I don't know how you fully digest [having twins], but I'm excited. It will be fun.”

When he was asked about possible options for baby names, the co-owner of tequila brand Casamigos joked that Amal had banned his two choices.

“My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos. That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do,” George told the outlet.

"It was just a thought,” he continued. “I mean, you know, it's a family business!”

The couple’s babies are reportedly due in June, with sources claiming that they’re expecting a boy and a girl.

"When Amal and George found out it was twins, they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough,” an insider told In Touch magazine.



“But the news that it was both a girl and a boy made them really happy. They feel like they've hit the family jackpot."

