Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are reportedly headed for Splitsville and their massive multi-million dollar property portfolio is the first casualty.

Ellen and Portia sell house ahead of 'split'

The couple, who married in 2008, have put their impressive Tuscan-style stone villa home in Santa Barbara on the market, a property the talk show host once said the hoped was their "forever" home.

Despite the 59-year-old publicly reassuring fans that her marriage to the Australian actress is fine, sources tell OK! Magazine that the sale of the 1930s villa is only the start of a "sad split" for the pair.

"They're not only headed for a divorce, but they're also secretly splitting up their assets before they make an official announcement," the insider told the publication.

With the property listed for $58.6 million, the source adds proceeds of the sale will go towards their final settlement, with Ellen wanting to make the split as "scandal-free as possible".

"Not only will they not be growing old in that home, which was their dream, but they won't be growing old together, period," the insider continued.

The couple first bought the the Montecito home in 2013 for $34.5 million, with the sprawling estate boasting six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, several outdoor living areas, a pool, modern entertainment pavilion and tennis court.

Ellen and Portia have been at the centre of split rumours for months, with the comedian dismissing reports in October last year telling People: "I can't imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world."

But it seems Portia's alleged jealousy is the reason the couple are calling time on their eight-year relationship.

"Portia is convinced that Ellen manipulates her friendships with sexy movie stars to get under her skin. It works," the insider told OK!.

"It used to be Olivia Munn and Sofia Vergara that Ellen openly flirted with and now Ellen simply adores actress Kristen Bell, who she's said is a younger version of Portia."

