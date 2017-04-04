Jen 'doesn't care' about Brange's breakup

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's breakup often seems to be linked back to Jennifer Aniston, but close friend Chelsea Handler has leapt to the defense of her best gal pal.

While fans may hold out hope for a Brad and Jen reunion, the comedian says that Jen "doesn't care" about her ex's impending divorce to Angelina Jolie.

"I don't think Jen cares about what's going on and it's crazy that people think she does," Chelsea told You Magazine.

"As if she's sitting around caring about [Angelina Jolie]! I know I don't."

This isn't the first time the 42-year-old comedian has sided with Jen against Ange, who first met Brad on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith while he was still married to the Friends star in 2005.

After news broke of Angelina filing for divorce from the Allied actor last year, Chelsea went on the attack, labelling the mother-of-six as a "f***ing lunatic" during a segment on her Netflix talk show and saying it was "ridiculous" if people thought Jen cared about the split.

She then launched into a scathing opinion on the situation adding: "There are reports that part of the problem was Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed."

"I wonder why he needed to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages? Oh yeah, because he married a f**king lunatic, that's why!"

Ouch!

