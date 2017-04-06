WATCH: Teen’s amazing prom-posal for Emma Stone

Jacob Staudenmaier was just an average high school student from Arizona – until he decided to ask Oscar winner Emma Stone to prom!

The 17-year-old, who attends Arcadia High School in Phoenix, filmed an epic tribute to her movie La La Land in a effort to entice the star to join him at the April 29 event.

“It started with the kind of crazy idea of saying, ‘Yeah, maybe I’ll go with Emma Stone to the prom,’” the teen told USA Today.

“I decided if I was going to do this, I really needed to do it big.”

And big he did, rounding up his pals to film a tribute to the movie’s opening song, “Another Day of Sun” – complete with re-written lyrics, of course.

The cheeky lines explain to the actress that Jacob is a huge fan – and points out that he bears a passing resemblance to her co-star.

“People say I look like Ryan Gosling/And maybe that’s a bit farfetched/ Please don’t let me down/ It’d be in your hometown/ The coolest guy around the valley of the sun,” he sings to the Arizona-born actress.

Jacob told USA Today that the filming only took “a couple of hours”.

While he hasn’t heard from Emma yet, the fact that the video is going viral gives him hope.

“I haven’t heard anything specifically from her,” he told the outlet. “I’ve heard a rumour and sort of a confirmed truth that her mum has seen it.

“I assume at some point it will get to her.”

We’re crossing our fingers for you Jacob!

