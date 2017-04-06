News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson's baby joy
Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson's baby joy

WATCH: Teen’s amazing prom-posal for Emma Stone

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Jacob Staudenmaier was just an average high school student from Arizona – until he decided to ask Oscar winner Emma Stone to prom!

Mulholland Dr. (2001)
1:25

Mulholland Dr. (2001)
Boogie Nights (1997)
2:24

Boogie Nights (1997)
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
2:42

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Psycho (1960)
6:30

Psycho (1960)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
2:20

Some Like It Hot (1959)
Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
2:25

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
His Girl Friday (1940)
1:34

His Girl Friday (1940)
City Lights (1931)
1:52

City Lights (1931)
The most outrageous Oscar moments in history
3:05

The most outrageous Oscar moments in history
Let's get rid of THESE TAGS! | Family Feud

Let's get rid of THESE TAGS! | Family Feud
Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Responds to Falling Asleep at the Oscars!
1:29

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Responds to Falling Asleep at the Oscars!
 

The 17-year-old, who attends Arcadia High School in Phoenix, filmed an epic tribute to her movie La La Land in a effort to entice the star to join him at the April 29 event.

Plucky high schooler Jacob wants Emma to be his prom date. Source: Jacob Staudenmaier/YouTube

“It started with the kind of crazy idea of saying, ‘Yeah, maybe I’ll go with Emma Stone to the prom,’” the teen told USA Today.

Will Emma see the video? Source: Getty

“I decided if I was going to do this, I really needed to do it big.”

Several of Jacob's classmates appear in the video. Source: Jacob Staudenmaier/YouTube

And big he did, rounding up his pals to film a tribute to the movie’s opening song, “Another Day of Sun” – complete with re-written lyrics, of course.

"I needed to do it big", Jacob explains. Source: Jacob Staudenmaier/YouTube

The cheeky lines explain to the actress that Jacob is a huge fan – and points out that he bears a passing resemblance to her co-star.

The heartfelt invite is going viral. Source: Jacob Staudenmaier/YouTube

“People say I look like Ryan Gosling/And maybe that’s a bit farfetched/ Please don’t let me down/ It’d be in your hometown/ The coolest guy around the valley of the sun,” he sings to the Arizona-born actress.

The video is a nod to the epic opening number of Emma's film La La Land. Source: Lionsgate/Entertainment One

Jacob told USA Today that the filming only took “a couple of hours”.

Jacob's friends were only too happy to help! Source: Jacob Staudenmaier/YouTube

While he hasn’t heard from Emma yet, the fact that the video is going viral gives him hope.

How could she say no to this?! Source: Jacob Staudenmaier/YouTube

“I haven’t heard anything specifically from her,” he told the outlet. “I’ve heard a rumour and sort of a confirmed truth that her mum has seen it.

RELATED: Emma Stone's Britney impression is everything
RELATED: Victoria Beckham is actually funny

“I assume at some point it will get to her.”

We’re crossing our fingers for you Jacob!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top