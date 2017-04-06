News

Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Brad's shock red carpet return

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has been laying low for the past few months.

After he and Angelina Jolie announced their split last September, the 53-year-old fulfilled a handful of press commitments during November to promote his flick Allied – and has been missing from the ruby rug ever since.

Brad's last red carpet appearance was at the Madrid premiere of Allied on November 22, 2016. Source: Getty

But the star has made a rare official appearance, attending the Hollywood premiere of The Lost City of Z, a film produced by his company Plan B.

Brad's back on the ruby rub! Source: Getty

He's still got that smoulder mastered. Source: Getty

The surprise guest showed up to support his company's flick, which stars Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson, at the ArcLight Theatre.

The star seemed to be in good spirits. Source: Getty

He laughed and smiled as he greeted fans and pals. Source: Getty

He and was all smiles, posing for pics and greeting friends on the carpet.

Brad's gaunt appearance last week had fans worried about his stress levels. Source: Coleman-Rayner

A fit looking BRad skipped the Golden Globes red carpet in January - but made a surprise appearance on stage. Source: Getty

Prior to the premiere, Brad was recently spotted heading to the art studio he’s been frequently visiting.

RELATED: Brad 'threatened' by Ange's brother
RELATED: Brad's shock new look

His noticeable weight loss had fans wondering if the stress of his impending divorce has become too much.

Luckily he has his new hobby, sculpting, to help him express his feelings!

