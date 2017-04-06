Brad's shock red carpet return

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has been laying low for the past few months.



After he and Angelina Jolie announced their split last September, the 53-year-old fulfilled a handful of press commitments during November to promote his flick Allied – and has been missing from the ruby rug ever since.

But the star has made a rare official appearance, attending the Hollywood premiere of The Lost City of Z, a film produced by his company Plan B.

The surprise guest showed up to support his company's flick, which stars Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson, at the ArcLight Theatre.

He and was all smiles, posing for pics and greeting friends on the carpet.

Prior to the premiere, Brad was recently spotted heading to the art studio he’s been frequently visiting.

RELATED: Brad 'threatened' by Ange's brother

RELATED: Brad's shock new look

His noticeable weight loss had fans wondering if the stress of his impending divorce has become too much.

Luckily he has his new hobby, sculpting, to help him express his feelings!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram