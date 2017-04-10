WATCH: Kylie takes rejected teen to prom

Can you imagine taking Kylie Jenner to your prom? Well that's exactly what Albert Ochoa did on Saturday night after being rejected by his date.

The teen, from Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, went from loner to instant legend when he reached out to Kylie to be his prom date, with the reality star accepting the invitation.

Albert walked into the event with the 19-year-old on his arm, along with her BFF Jordyn Woods.

Kylie wore a stunning figure-hugging pink satin dress and corsage as she showed up with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians film crew.



Albert's schoolmates lost their minds, taking to social media to share videos of the duo as they entered.

"Imagine rejecting a prom date & the guy that asked you takes Kylie," one of his friends tweeted, with another classmate writing: "Shout out to Albert Choa for that comeback, you go dude! [sic]"

The couple were later seen sharing a slow prom dance together on the balcony of the Tskopoulos Library Galleria where the event was held.

Wonder what his first prom date choice thought of Albert's amazing comeback?

The girl's sister Syd Duhney posted on Twitter, "Kylie Jenner for reals went to rio prom tonight with the guy my sister turned down."

Syd explained her sister hadn't disliked Albert, but rather, "turned him down bc it was her friends older brother but STILL," she wrote.

The event will be seen in a future episode of KUWTK. We can't wait to see how he won her over!

