Mel B's panic over sex tapes

As celeb breakups go, the Mel B and Stephen Belafonte split is already a messy one – and it's only getting messier.

Reports have surfaced on TMZ.com that Stephen has taken “12-15 boxes of memorabilia” and stashed them in a storage locker in LA, denying Mel access.

The missing containers allegedly include photos of Mel's late father, Spice Girls-related items, and sexually explicit material including photos and videos.

The outlet reports that Mel’s lawyers Larry Bakman and Susan Wiesner went to court last week claiming that Stephen has been using the tapes as leverage to control his ex.

In official court documents obtained by TMZ.com, Mel, 41, claims that Stephen "would regularly hold up his phone to me and point to a video file and say, 'It's just one click away,' meaning that with one click he could send out a video and my career would be over."

The singer and TV personality also alleges in the documents that the couple’s former nanny Lorraine Gilles, “maintains possession and control over the media such that I could never have anyone locate the tapes so as to obtain and destroy the same."

"I believe that Lorraine Gilles and [Belafonte] are acting in concert to deprive me of my personal belongings by either destroying or disseminating said belongings,” Mel says in the official court documents obtained by the outlet.

TMZ reports that the judge on Friday ordered Stephen, 41, “not to disseminate sexually explicit photos or images” of Mel, but has not yet ruled on her request to make Stephen return her belongings from the storage facility.

Mel filed for divorce last month after almost 10 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as her reason for filing.

The couple are parents to 5-year-old Madison, as well as Mel’s daughters Angel, 9, and Phoenix, 17, from her previous relationships with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy and ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar respectively, as well as Giselle, 12, Stephen’s daughter with ex-girlfriend Nicole Contreras.

