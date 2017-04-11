News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Sam shamed for 'skinny' selfie

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s been a bumpy road for Sam Frost over the past few months. The Bachelorette star broke up with Sasha Mielczarek in December and in January, she and 2Day FM co-host Rove McManus lost their prime-time breakfast radio slot.

Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
0:46

Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
1:07

Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
Dancer Works It Across the Dance Floor
0:39

Dancer Works It Across the Dance Floor
Cardi B Almost BREAKS UP With Offset Over Nicki Minaj Feud!
3:00

Cardi B Almost BREAKS UP With Offset Over Nicki Minaj Feud!
Cardi B CONFIRMS Pregnancy During SNL Performance
2:45

Cardi B CONFIRMS Pregnancy During SNL Performance
13 Reasons Why Season 2 DELAYED Because of Parents' Concerns?
2:06

13 Reasons Why Season 2 DELAYED Because of Parents' Concerns?
Bella Thorne LAUNCHES Clothing Line! But WIll it Succeed?
2:06

Bella Thorne LAUNCHES Clothing Line! But WIll it Succeed?
Lilie Rainhart Opens Up About Her Struggles With Skin Disease
2:22

Lilie Rainhart Opens Up About Her Struggles With Skin Disease
Demi Lovato GUSHES Over Onstage Kiss With Kehlani
2:03

Demi Lovato GUSHES Over Onstage Kiss With Kehlani
'New Girl' Final Season Preview
0:35

'New Girl' Final Season Preview
Baby Stromi Brings Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott TOGETHER In The Most Beautiful Way!
2:22

Baby Stromi Brings Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott TOGETHER In The Most Beautiful Way!
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY Test for Tyga - Logan Paul In Trouble AGAIN (WEEKLY
13:54

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY Test for Tyga - Logan Paul In Trouble AGAIN (WEEKLY
 

Now Sam has been dealt another blow, with her followers reacting negatively to a selfie she posted on Instagram.

The post that divided Sam's followers. Source: Instagram

The shot, meant to showcase her glam makeup look, set off a commenting war with several followers slamming the star for looking too “skinny”.

“Love you Sam but please eat,” said one fan. “Where is the spark in your eyes gone...?” asked another.

Sam has previously said she put on 10kg while filming The Bachelor. Source: Channel Ten

“You are looking beautiful but don't get too thin Sam,” a follower pleaded, with someone else commenting: “I think you are such a beautiful soul but I look forward to seeing you happy and healthy again.”

The body-shaming brought out the Sam supporters, who hit back at them as they defended the star.

The star often shares bikini shots on her social media. Source: Instagram

“Don’t even bother reading those comments telling you that you're "too thin" or to "eat a burger" you deserve all the happiness and shouldn't let anything tell you otherwise,” a well-wisher said.

Another fan slammed the shamers: “What gives…you the right to give unsolicited advice or opinion on her appearance…how offensive.”

Sam pictured last month. Source: Getty

Sam apparently agreed, as she tagged several followers who had left positive comments and thanked them, saying “good karma” would come their way.

The star sent her defenders some thanks in the comments section. Source: Instagram

Last year, Sam was slammed by body shamers who called her "too skinny" after she shared bikini photos on Instagram.

The Bachelorette star copped flak for this post last year. Source: Instagram

"Obviously when you’re on a holiday you take a few happy snaps," she said at the time.

RELATED: Sam to be the Bachelorette... again?

"I posted one happy snap on my Instagram page and it was just me, just chillin’ at the beach, just smiling away at my sister and the comments that I received were absolutely appalling.

"They were saying I’m a bad role model because I’m so thin and I’ve clearly got an eating disorder."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top