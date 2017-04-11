Sam shamed for 'skinny' selfie

It’s been a bumpy road for Sam Frost over the past few months. The Bachelorette star broke up with Sasha Mielczarek in December and in January, she and 2Day FM co-host Rove McManus lost their prime-time breakfast radio slot.

Now Sam has been dealt another blow, with her followers reacting negatively to a selfie she posted on Instagram.

The shot, meant to showcase her glam makeup look, set off a commenting war with several followers slamming the star for looking too “skinny”.

“Love you Sam but please eat,” said one fan. “Where is the spark in your eyes gone...?” asked another.

“You are looking beautiful but don't get too thin Sam,” a follower pleaded, with someone else commenting: “I think you are such a beautiful soul but I look forward to seeing you happy and healthy again.”

The body-shaming brought out the Sam supporters, who hit back at them as they defended the star.

“Don’t even bother reading those comments telling you that you're "too thin" or to "eat a burger" you deserve all the happiness and shouldn't let anything tell you otherwise,” a well-wisher said.

Another fan slammed the shamers: “What gives…you the right to give unsolicited advice or opinion on her appearance…how offensive.”

Sam apparently agreed, as she tagged several followers who had left positive comments and thanked them, saying “good karma” would come their way.

Last year, Sam was slammed by body shamers who called her "too skinny" after she shared bikini photos on Instagram.

"Obviously when you’re on a holiday you take a few happy snaps," she said at the time.

"I posted one happy snap on my Instagram page and it was just me, just chillin’ at the beach, just smiling away at my sister and the comments that I received were absolutely appalling.

"They were saying I’m a bad role model because I’m so thin and I’ve clearly got an eating disorder."

