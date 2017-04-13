News

Sienna: 'I'm not dating Brad'

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Sienna Miller has dismissed reports she's Brad Pitt's latest leading lady, labelling the whispers as "silly".

The pair sent the rumour mill into overdrive earlier this week, after they were reportedly seen flirting up a storm during an event for The Lost City of Z, the new film that she stars in and Brad’s company Plan B produced.

Sienna shoots down rumours she's dating Brad! Source: Getty

“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly,” the 35-year-old actress told Page Six at a screening of the movie.

Rumours began swirling of a possible new romance for Brad when cast and crew had a private dinner near the ArcLight Theatre after the movie’s Hollywood premiere, with an insider telling Page Six that the Allied star and Sienna “were talking to each other all night”.

The source added that the pair were doing some “serious flirting” at the event, and were ““heavily enjoying each other’s company.”

Sienna was all smiles at the event. Source: Getty

Brad's reportedly had his sights set on another Hollywood blonde. Source: Getty

In fact, another source told the publication that despite fears for Brad’s health after his recent weight loss, the actor is “in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time.”

“He seems to be over a hump,” the insider went on.

Guess we'll have to wait to see Brienna as Hollywood's next golden couple...

The pair were careful not to be snapped together. Source: Getty

After the "serious flirting" session, Sienna left solo. Source: Getty

