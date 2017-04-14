Elsa: 'I'm not just Chris' wife'

Chris Hemsworth and his Spanish-born wife Elsa Pataky are celeb couple goals, but the mum-of-three has opened up about the frustrations of being labelled “Mrs Hemsworth”.

In an interview with Stellar magazine, the 40-year-old, who lives in Byron bay with her husband and children, opens up about her marriage and her future plans.

“We live in Australia and I want to do things here and start working, and for people to know me a little bit more than as Chris’s wife,” Elsa told the publication.

The Madrid-born babe also took the opportunity to poke fun at her husband being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive back in 2014.

“It is funny - he’s like, ‘I’m the Sexiest Man Alive,’ and I’m like, ‘I was the sexiest in Spain for years! You have just one [title]’,” she said in the interview.

The magazine feature coincides with the release of her film Fate of the Furious, and the Spanish-born beauty named as the face of L’Oreal’s new haircare range Botanicals.

RELATED: Matt and Chris call paramedics

RELATED: Elsa spills on 'dream' marriage to Chris

The couple, who are parents to India, 4 and twins Sasha and Tristan, 3, will co-star is the upcoming war drama Horse Soldiers.

The flick is scheduled to hit cinemas next year.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram