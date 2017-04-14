Elsa: 'I'm not just Chris' wife'

News

Mariah Carey's secret struggle with bipolar

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Chris Hemsworth and his Spanish-born wife Elsa Pataky are celeb couple goals, but the mum-of-three has opened up about the frustrations of being labelled “Mrs Hemsworth”.

In an interview with Stellar magazine, the 40-year-old, who lives in Byron bay with her husband and children, opens up about her marriage and her future plans.

Elsa wants to be known as more than just 'Chris' wife'. Source: Instagram

“We live in Australia and I want to do things here and start working, and for people to know me a little bit more than as Chris’s wife,” Elsa told the publication.

The photogenic pair live in Byron Bay with their three kids. Source: Instagram

The Madrid-born babe also took the opportunity to poke fun at her husband being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive back in 2014.

Elsa and Chris on the way to the Golden Globes in January. Source: Instagram

“It is funny - he’s like, ‘I’m the Sexiest Man Alive,’ and I’m like, ‘I was the sexiest in Spain for years! You have just one [title]’,” she said in the interview.

Elsa went solo to the Fate of the Furious premiere. Source: Getty

The magazine feature coincides with the release of her film Fate of the Furious, and the Spanish-born beauty named as the face of L’Oreal’s new haircare range Botanicals.

RELATED: Matt and Chris call paramedics
RELATED: Elsa spills on 'dream' marriage to Chris

The couple, who are parents to India, 4 and twins Sasha and Tristan, 3, will co-star is the upcoming war drama Horse Soldiers.

The flick is scheduled to hit cinemas next year.

