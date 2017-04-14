News

Jenna on 'getting sexy' with Channing

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Jenna Dewan-Tatum is always pretty open about her sex life with Channing Tatum, which is great news for the pervs of the world.

Don’t lie, you’re one of them!

Celeb couple goals, much? Source: Getty

In a new interview with Redbook magazine, the dancer-turned-actress spills even more juicy details about hitting the sheets with her hot husband, who she married in 2009.

When Jenna talks sex with Channing, the world listens! Source: Getty

The star insists that they don’t need to “find time” for sex, and that it just happens when it happens.

The star reveals all in a new interview with Redbook magazine. Source: Redbook

“We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two,” the mum of daughter Everly, 3, reveals.

These two are just ridiculously photogenic. Source: Getty

“There's a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise.”

Aww, the feels.

Channing 'grammed this naked pic of Jenna a few months back. Source: Instagram

Jenna, 36, met Channing on the set of Step Up back in 2006. When asked how she keeps her 11-year relationship “exciting”, the star points out: "I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves.

“People always ask, "Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?" I hate that question. I'm like, "No. Why is it for your man? I do things to keep it fresh for myself,” she spills.

The couple met 11 years ago. Source: Instagram

“The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It's for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it's good for you."

It’s not the first time Jenna has been super-honest about sex with Channers, 36.

Jenna is open about her marriage. Source: Getty

“… I’ve always been a very sexual person. We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life],” the actress revealed in the January issue of Cosmopolitan US.

RELATED: Channing posts naughty pic of wife
RELATED: Jenna Dewan teaches hubby Channing how to Snapchat

“Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way,” she spilled.

Thanks for sharing, Jenna!

