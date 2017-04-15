Roxy's $50,000 ring 'from high-profile property developer ex'

As Roxy Jacenko awaits her husband Oliver Curtis's release from jail, reports have emerged that the PR queen's been receiving some expensive jewellery from one of her high-profile exes.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two was gifted a diamond "eternity ring" by property developer Nabil Gazal Junior during the Christmas period, reports The Sydney Morning Herald's Private Sydney column.

Created by AE Design, the sparkler is apparently worth $50,000.

But Roxy has denied the bling was gifted by her former flame, telling the publication that the accessories she's been wearing have been "owned for years", some given to her by "family and friends".

Be has reached out to Roxy for comment.

The media personality was spotted dining with Junior a few months ago, after husband Oliver Curtis was sent to jail for insider trading.

During an interview with The Morning Show last month, the star discussed rumours surrounding her marriage.

“There’s commotion, but there’ll always be commotion in my life. It’s the way its always been,” she told the show’s hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

“Yes, he’s in jail, but it is what it is. I just keep going,” she continued. “I’ve got problems, but they’re very minimal compared to other people out there.”

When Kylie pointed out that having a husband in jail isn’t exactly minimal, Roxy said she has to be strong for kids Pixie, four, and Hunter, two.

“I’ve got my health. It’s life, for me, I have to continue on because the children need me. I can’t afford to be ‘I can’t cope, I can’t get out of bed’”.

Larry then asked Roxy to comment on split rumours, given she has been spotted several times without her wedding ring on.

“I don’t know who goes to the gym with their jewellery on,” Roxy said with a laugh. “I definitely put a face on because there’s always a few good looking boys in the gym.”

“I’m still married. No marriage is ever perfect,” she added. “Mine’s challenged because of the situation that we’re in, but Ollie’s a wonderful father and I’ve got my rings on. I just don’t wear them to the gym. But all is fine.”

She also laughed off her use of the hashtag #singlegirlstruggles in a recent Instagram story which showed her attempting to zip up her dress.

RELATED: Roxy's husband on day release

RELATED: Roxy remains coy on no wedding ring

“There was nothing in it,” she insisted of the hashtag. “I remember as a single girl I used to get a coat hanger and try to rip the zip up.”

“If you’re at home and you’re on your own, whether you’ve got a husband or a boyfriend, and you can’t do your dress up, it’s a ‘single girl problem’,” she continued, before adding: “I didn’t really read that much into it.”

Roxy appeared on The Morning Show to promote her upcoming In Conversation event where people can get up close and personal with the polarising PR queen.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram