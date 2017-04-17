MKR's Josh & Amy eliminated

He's the self-proclaimed 'Seafood King' who's openly critiqued everyone else's food, but unfortunately My Kitchen Rules villain Josh wasn't able to walk the talk on Monday night, as he and wife Amy got eliminated.

My Kitchen Rules Josh and Amy eliminated

The couple received scores of just one out of ten from judge Manu Feildel for their entrees and main courses, as well as a harsh grilling from the French celebrity chef, who told Josh: "You’ve got a big voice and you’re not scared to say what you think, we’ll I've got to do the same with you tonight".

And to top off the drama, Josh hinted at a divorce after the series' end, before Amy stormed out of the kitchen in tears.

In their hometown of Broome, the waters were already looking quite rough for the 'Seafood King and Queen' early on in the episode.

Communication seemed to be an issue, with Josh telling Amy: "Can you just shush for a second because I'm just working on the seafood, then I can talk".

"Stop barking orders at me!" Amy hit back, before Josh made the ultimate threat, "We’re getting divorced after this".

Understandably shaken, Amy was a bit teary as she remained silent.

"Don’t be a d***head to me because you’ll get it back," Josh then told his wife.

If the look on Amy's face wasn't enough to assure fans, she said in a voiceover: "I'm not having much fun at all in this kitchen".

But the couple carried on and decided to take their entrees out for the judges and other contestants.

Manu and fellow judge Pete Evans were both disappointed with the food served on their plates, and Manu especially didn't hold back in his critique of the seafood chowder.

"This plate is a picture of stress. You can't cook with stress, and this is not a great representation of what you’ve been selling to us Josh, the whole competition your knowledge of seafood.

"You guys know what to do, please bring it home."

And if you thought that was harsh, just wait till you hear what he said about the main meal.

Pete said his pork belly main wasn't enjoyable after the second bite, and Manu's serving of blue swimmer crab with spinach citrus salad was not up to his standards.

"The flavour was a really strong wine taste. There’s no need, no need in the world to be marinating crab in a white wine solution," he began telling Josh and Amy.

"The acidity of the wine killed the meat of the crab so before you even cooked it, you were in trouble.

"Josh, you’ve got a big voice and you’re not scared to say what you think. We’ll I've got to do the same with you tonight.

"If you, Josh especially, were sitting here tonight, you would take this apart.

"Life is a boxing match and you get punched in the head and you fall on the floor and you just get back up."

And that's all Josh and Amy could really do.

They were devastated and crushed, but they returned to the kitchen for the final round of dessert.

But Amy's devastation got the better of her, as she went back into the kitchen and burst into tears.

"It’s embarrassing. I’m over this. [We] just don’t know what we're doing," she told her husband.

"Babe we’ve been on a rollercoaster this whole competition. It’s fine, I know we can do better than that, and we can prove it. Don’t cry," Josh tried to comfort his wife.

"Don’t be a d*** or I’ll walk out on you and never do this," Amy then sternly said, before claiming she needed a good break and walked out of the kitchen.

Josh followed her, trying his best to reassure his love that things would be alright.

"Babe don’t worry about it, we can make this work, trust me," he said.

Amy said, "I don't care", so Josh asked her if she would feel more comfortable pulling out of the competition altogether, and just letting Karen and Ros go through to the finals.

"I'm not going to stop doing this. I just wish you’d pull your head in sometimes," she told him.

He apologised: "Ok well I’m sorry. We’ll just get through today".

But even after plating up their desserts, there wasn't any good news to follow for the Western Australian couple.

Manu gave their entree a three out of ten, while the main and dessert only got a score of one each.

Pete gave the entree a four, before scoring the main a two and entree just a one out of ten.

"Josh and Amy, in all the years of My Kitchen Rules I don’t think we’ve seen a team with a passion for one type of food, seafood. Sadly for you guys, MKR is the one that got away," Manu told the devastated contestants, who learnt they were being eliminated on the spot.

While Amy was shedding a few more tears, Josh put on a brave front.

"It’s all good. We’ll live. We’re still standing here and I feel like after a couple of months of marriage counseling we’ll be right back on track," he joked to the group.

And while Josh and Amy have had their ups and downs, it looks like the 'Seafood King' may have learnt that his wife is the greatest catch of all.

RELATED: MKR’s Josh and Amy 'split' after filming

RELATED: MKR Josh's hot beach shoot

He finally told her: "I’m so proud of you babe, you always stuck up for me and were by my side. You’re such a great wife".

My Kitchen Rules airs at 7:30pm on Channel Seven

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram