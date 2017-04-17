Harry Styles has celebrated his first solo appearance on Saturday Night Live paying tribute to David Bowie with is own unique dance moves!

WATCH: Harry's SNL tribute to Bowie

Joining host Jimmy Fallon during the comedian's opening monologue, the 23-year-old appearances for the first time, if only ever so briefly, as Jimmy and a flash mob of dancers move to Bowie's classic hit Let's Dance.

"It is so great to be back on here on Saturday Night Live where it all started for me," Jimmy shared to the audience.

"Tonight is bigger than a show. It's a party."

Joining in for only 15 seconds, Harry shows off his dance moves, much to the delight of fans who sent social media into meltdown once the got a glimpse of his smile.

RELATED: Harry Styles teases new single, internet melts down

RELATED: Harry Styles headed for SNL

Harry was on the iconic show as a musical guest where he performed his new single Sign of the Times, and debuted a second song Ever Since New York from his upcoming solo album.

The Brit also joined in on some of the skits during his stint on the late night program, doing his best impression of Mick Jagger from 1977.

You can watch Harry's moves above!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram