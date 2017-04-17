Former Neighbours actress marries NFL star

Former Neighbours star Nicky Whelan is off the market after marrying NFL player Kerry Rhodes in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The former Arizona Cardinals player, 34, popped the question to Aussie actress in February last year, and they wed over the weekend in an intimate ceremony in front of celebrity guests such as Shane Warne, photographer Rosanna Faraci and designer Katie Brannaghan, according to the Daily Mail.

To the lead up to the big day Nicky and now husband spent time with family and went to Disneyland, with the Aussie beauty posting pics to her Instagram account, and captioning a pic, "We just had THE BEST DAY @disneyland,"Wedding week with the crew."

Victorian- born actress first stepped out in the limelight in 2006, and is well known for her part in Neighbours playing Peggy Steiger. She then went on to play parts in the show Scrubs and film Hall Pass.

The couple met back in 2015 when they were on-set of a comedy sketch, with Nicky saying, "I thought he was an actor, so to be introduced to this whole NFL life he had before me is awesome,' she told the Daily Telegraph.

