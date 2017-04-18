Samara Weaving victim of nude photo hack

Samara Weaving is the latest celebrity to be targeted in a nude photo leak by notorious website Celeb Jihad.

The website reportedly published several nude photos claiming they were selfies taken by the 25-year-old, who is the niece of legendary Aussie actor Hugo Weaving.

Samara's father spoke out about the reports of the cyber-attack but did not confirm whether or not his daughter was caught up in the hack.

"We have dealt with things like this in the past ... her [social media account] was hacked, but I am not sure if that has anything to do with this," Simon Weaving told The Daily Telegraph.

"We are used to her being in the spotlight and what that involves. She is a strong girl and she is resilient."

The former Home and Away star isn't the only celebrity to be targeted in the latest hack, with reports personal photos of Miley Cyrus have also been published.

Celeb Jihad reportedly started circulating the explicit snaps online over the weekend, according to Fox News.

The website has previously also targeted Emma Watson, Demi Lovato and Amanda Seyfried in recent months.

Emma and Amanda have taken legal action against the website, demanding the photos be removed as they were intended to be private.

Last month 200 private nude photos of model Emily Ratajkowski were also leaked from her iCloud and sent to a journalist.

