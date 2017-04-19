News

Truth behind Samara Weaving nude photo scandal

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be

Former Home And Away star Samara Weaving says recently uploaded nude photos of her are actually fake.

The 25-year-old Australian actress, whose naked images were splashed across the web by notorious website Celeb Jihad, has told her father Simon that the images are actually doctored.

"'She has said they are doctored ... We have been texting all morning, but haven't spoke about the situation at length,' Simon tells The Daily Telegraph.

Samara has reportedly been the victim of a cyber-attack. Source: Getty

"I think the best theory with this sort of this is not to give it oxygen.

"I have told her to ignore it and to concentrate on her work ... She has been on set since 6am so she has other things to think about."

Earlier in the week the website reportedly published several nude photos claiming they were selfies taken by the star, who is the niece of legendary Aussie actor Hugo Weaving.

The former Home and Away star is the niece of Aussie actor Hugo Weaving. Source: Getty

Miley has also been targeted by hackers. Source: Getty

The former Home and Away star isn't the only celebrity to be targeted in a 'hacking' scandal, with reports personal photos of Miley Cyrus have also been published.

Celeb Jihad reportedly started circulating the explicit snaps online over the weekend, according to Fox News.

RELATED: Emma's private pics leaked in hack

RELATED: Emily's personal nude photos hacked

The website has previously also targeted Emma Watson, Demi Lovato and Amanda Seyfried in recent months.

Emma and Amanda have taken legal action against the website, demanding the photos be removed as they were intended to be private.

Last month 200 private nude photos of model Emily Ratajkowski were also leaked from her iCloud and sent to a journalist.

Emma Watson was hacked earlier this year. Source: Getty

