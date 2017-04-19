Karl and Jasmine's romantic Mexico getaway

Karl Stefanovic and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough's relationship seems to be heating up, as the pair recently enjoyed a romantic Mexican getaway.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough's Mexico photos

The 42-year-old television apparently used his one-week break from hosting duties, to jet to Mexico to help Jasmine celebrate her brother's birthday, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Karl and his 33-year-old love are pictured in some fun snaps with family and friends, and Jasmine can't seem to get her hands off her man.

The couple have also been spotted packing on the PDA after being reunited at LAX airport recently.

The images show model Jasmine wrapping her legs around Karl as they share a passionate kiss.

Meanwhile new reports claim that wedding talk is on the horizon, with the TV presenter apparently asking his girl: "Will you spend the rest of your life with me?".

While he's "stopping short of proposing until his divorce is finalised", Karl is keen to make a solid commitment with the young fashion designer, reports New Idea magazine.

"Karl said he spent the entire 14-hour flight from Sydney to LA thinking of Jasmine and how one day he couldn't wait to make her his wife," a source tells the publication.

"Telling her that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her was the first thing that came out of his mouth."

Meanwhile another insider tells Woman's Day magazine that Karl has no regrets about his new relationship, and is keen to prove to his loved ones that he's in this for the long-haul.

During a recent family visit, Karl opened up to his father about his future with Jasmine, the source claims.

"He told him he wants to marry Jasmine is keen to have kids with her."

Karl - who split from wife of 21-years Cassandra Thorburn last September - has been dating model Jasmine since December.

He and Cassandra share three children Jackson, 17, Ava, 11 and River, 10.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram