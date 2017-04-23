News

Mariah Carey's shock bipolar revelation
Mariah Carey's secret struggle with bipolar

MKR’s Della and Tully are OUT

Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be /

They’re the funny girls who everyone loved to lol at, but the show is finally over for My Kitchen Rules favourites, Della and Tully.

The Queensland chums were given their marching orders on Sunday night’s ep, after failing to beat fellow faves Valerie and Courtney in a shock Sudden Death round.

The nail-biting cook-off saw the duo face the psychological challenge of their lives, with the wheels coming off as Della lost her bottle mid-way through making their signature dish - miso wagyu with bone marrow and tempura vegetables.

They’re the funny girls who everyone loved to lol at, but the show is finally over for My Kitchen Rules favourites, Della and Tully. Source: Channel Seven

Having already botched their charred quail by burning the meat and adding too much liquid to the accompanying cous cous in the first round, Della struggled to keep her cool when she noticed something was off with her soy dipping sauce.

“I doubt myself. I have no doubt Valerie and Courtney have done a killer curry, and I’m just shaking like a leaf,” she told Tully.

“I’m freaking out. I can’t taste anything, I’m so nervous.”

And things went from bad to worse when Tully confirmed the sauce wasn’t quite right.

“It tastes absolutely crap,” Della fretted. “I hate it, it’s one little mistake and it might send us home.
Scrap it, we’re doing it again.”

Della was understandably sad that this was the end for her and Tully. Source: Channel Seven

Things weren’t looking promising for mother-daughter duo Valerie and Courtney either.

Tasked with creating a dish fit for a grand final in the Sudden Death round, upon sampling their masala beef shin with lentils, everyone exchanged nervous glances when Pete asked, “we did ask for dishes to be grand final worthy, is this the best you can do?”

“That’s definitely one of our best dishes,” admitted Valerie, who also broke down in tears, fearing it would be the last time she got to cook with her daughter on the show.

The pair were already skating on thin ice after their carrot halwa tart failed to impress the judges in the first round.

“I did like the halwa itself, but the praline, when you’ve got thick shards of sugar it really overpowers the dessert,” said Pete, while Manu branded the tart “dry” and “pasty”.

Della lost her bottle mid-way through making their signature dish - miso wagyu with bone marrow and tempura vegetables. Source: Channel Seven

But despite their criticisms, Mama V and Courtney’s curry was the clear winner.

However, there were kind words for Della and Tully, with Pete insisting he and Manu hadn’t wanted to send either team home.

“What you cooked for us tonight was nothing short of extraordinary and Manu and I have no doubt how good you are, and neither should you,” he consoled them.

Meanwhile, ordered to Master Your Disaster in the first round, David and Betty managed to bounce back from their previous matcha mess by winning the judges over with their Matcha Garden dessert.

The pair scored a humiliating one for their original efforts, with Pete admitting it was “the least liked dish of the competition,” adding that he feared things were about to go from bad to worse.

Valerie and Courtney were thrilled to be safe. Source: Channel Seven

“You certainly reinvented the dish, let’s hope the flavour works,” Pete mused of their creation, which featured matcha sorbet, chocolate soil and a churro log.

“I’m scared,” said Manu, gearing up for the taste test. “We’ll do it together,” Pete reassured him.

Thankfully, it was a hit.

Judges Manu Feildel and Pete Evans trying the food. Source: Channel Seven

“You restrained yourselves today and just a little bit of matcha in the sorbet made a lot more sense. I am happy to eat matcha again. It was nice,” Manu conceded.

Pub pals Tim and Kyle also won first place and bonus time in the next round for their rebooted hock and mushroom croquettes with a mushroom mayo, that were a huge flop on the cruise ship.

With a 10 minute head start after winning the previous quarter final, Amy and Tyson reinvented their Mexican beef beach fail with Mexican beef tacos, which Pete ruled were “delicious.”

And Mark and Chris redeemed themselves for serving raw fish by perfecting Japanese snapper en papillote which earned praise from Pete for being “cooked perfectly.”

