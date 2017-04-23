News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Sophie Monk is only doing Bachelorette for this reason

Bianca Soldani and Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Sophie Monk is our new Bachelorette but she only agreed to do the show on one condition.

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
3:04

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
0:16

Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
Top 10 BEST Dressed Celebs &amp; Red Carpet Fashions at the 2018 Oscars
3:01

Top 10 BEST Dressed Celebs & Red Carpet Fashions at the 2018 Oscars
Zendaya And BF Tom Holland Walk Oscar Carpet SEPARATELY...But WHY? | 2018 Oscars
1:42

Zendaya And BF Tom Holland Walk Oscar Carpet SEPARATELY...But WHY? | 2018 Oscars
Olympian Adam Rippon Sexes Up Oscars Red Carpet with Bondage Harness | 2018 Academy Awards
2:14

Olympian Adam Rippon Sexes Up Oscars Red Carpet with Bondage Harness | 2018 Academy Awards
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
1:31

Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
 

And that reason is because the blokes get background checks!

"At least they background check them so it won't be any of my stalkers," Soph said on the Logies red carpet.

"My mum said I should do it if I can't meet anyone new in the industry."

Sophie Monk rocked a red frock. Photo: Getty

The news was only announced on Sunday and 37-year-old Sophie, dressed in a skin-tight red frock, rocked up at the Logies looking like a super star.

Soph told Be on the carpet she's excited but super nervous about her new gig.

"I don’t want someone from the (media) industry. I want to meet someone real," she revealed.

Sam Frost and Georgia Love both wore red when promo-ing the Bachelorette. Photo: Ten

But what if her new man hooks up with Soph just for the fame?

“That’s up to me to choose,” Sophie reassured us.

“After all the years you can tell – you can smell em’ a mile off.

“I want someone kind and fun and secure in themselves and someone that backs you like a best friend.”

Amen, girl.

The new Bachelorette slayed in her strapless design that featured a series of sheer cut-outs along the bottom half of the skirt that flashed a hint of leg.

Meanwhile her blond bob was styled in loose waves and she wore lashing of nude to make her pout really pop!

RELATED: Sophie Monk is officially the new Bachelorette

RELATED: Stars dazzle on the 2017 Logies red carpet

Sophie, who has been engaged twice but never married, spoke about how hard it can be to date as a famous person and told the Daily Telegraph earlier this year that she wants kids sooner rather than later.

She wore her hair in loose waves. Photo: Getty

“Recently, anything little, I just want it [a baby],” she said.

“Ideally I’d like to have kids this year but I need a guy. I reckon I would do it by myself to be honest – if it got to that time.”

RELATED: Worst Logies fashion fails


Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top