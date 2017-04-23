Sophie Monk is only doing Bachelorette for this reason

Sophie Monk is our new Bachelorette but she only agreed to do the show on one condition.

And that reason is because the blokes get background checks!

"At least they background check them so it won't be any of my stalkers," Soph said on the Logies red carpet.

"My mum said I should do it if I can't meet anyone new in the industry."

The news was only announced on Sunday and 37-year-old Sophie, dressed in a skin-tight red frock, rocked up at the Logies looking like a super star.

Soph told Be on the carpet she's excited but super nervous about her new gig.

"I don’t want someone from the (media) industry. I want to meet someone real," she revealed.

But what if her new man hooks up with Soph just for the fame?

“That’s up to me to choose,” Sophie reassured us.

“After all the years you can tell – you can smell em’ a mile off.

“I want someone kind and fun and secure in themselves and someone that backs you like a best friend.”

Amen, girl.

The new Bachelorette slayed in her strapless design that featured a series of sheer cut-outs along the bottom half of the skirt that flashed a hint of leg.

Meanwhile her blond bob was styled in loose waves and she wore lashing of nude to make her pout really pop!

Sophie, who has been engaged twice but never married, spoke about how hard it can be to date as a famous person and told the Daily Telegraph earlier this year that she wants kids sooner rather than later.

“Recently, anything little, I just want it [a baby],” she said.

“Ideally I’d like to have kids this year but I need a guy. I reckon I would do it by myself to be honest – if it got to that time.”

