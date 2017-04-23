News

'It was devastating': Susie Elelman speaks out on famed Logies gown

Alicia Vrajlal and Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the Logies dress many people are likely to never forget and now former talk show host Susie Elelman has revealed how the eye-popping gown changed her life.

Elelman first showed up in the black and white monochrome dress in 1995 where people were completely shocked at her risqué attire and wore it again for the 2014 Logies.

RELATED: 2017 Oscars red carpet
RELATED: Gina Liano just flashed her knickers at the Logies

And now Susie has revealed that the backlash she received after wearing the gown was so intense it lead her down a path of weight loss.

Former talk show host Susie Elelman has spoken up about this Logies dress in 2014. Photo: Getty

The star appeared a lot more covered up at this year's Logies. Photo: Getty Images

“The first black and white one back in 1995 was devastating because I didn’t set out to shock anyone,” Elelman told Be from the 2017 Logies red carpet.

“It was my first legitimate invite to the Logies. A girlfriend of mine had found a picture of Stephanie Seymour on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

“I copied the dress. I mean we were twins, only our mother could tell us apart. I was a size 22 I might add but anyway.”

Elelman wore the dress at the 1995 and 2014 Logie Awards. Photo: Getty Images

The former model said she’s worked with designer Peter Bartlett for the past eight years on her outfit and didn’t realise back in 2005 that her dress would cause such a stir.

“I think because I felt so good in it I didn’t realise,” Elelman said.

“That set me on a road of weight loss which was really good.

“So if nothing else it embarrassed me enough to lose some weight.”

Elelman is known for experimenting with different style on the Logies red carpet.

In 1993 Elelman wore this green and purple revealing number to the Logies. Photo: Getty Images

In 2015 Elelman wore this eye-popping gown on the red carpet. Photo: Getty Images

In 2003 Elelman showed up at the awards show in a purple and green number with a sheer top and embroidered flowers strategically placed on her breasts.

In 2015 she wore yet another eye-popping number which featured a lace sheer top and a plunging neckline.

