Tom Hardy takes down bike thief

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

We’re used to seeing Tom Hardy kicking butt on the big screen – but it turns out he’s a hero in real life, too.

The 39-year-old star had his time to shine when he found himself caught up in a daring robbery in London.

Tom Hardy is our hero in real life too. Source: Getty

The Sun reports that two teens that had just stolen a moped crashed it into a car and took off on foot.

According to onlooker Arun Pullen, this is when the Oscar nominee gave chase!

Mad Max would have been proud of Tom's efforts! Source: Roadshow

“It was mental – like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car,”Arun told The Sun.

“Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious,” Arun recalled.

Tom has made his name as an action star in flicks like The Dark Knight Rises. Source: Warner Bros

The Mad Max star chased the thief through several gardens and across a building site, scaling walls and climbing fences. “The route was like an assault course,” Arun adds.

This pic has nothing to do with the story, it's just cute! Source: Getty

When Tom finally caught up with his target, he reportedly grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and patted him down for concealed weapons before handing him over to officers.

According to the publication, Tom said after the incident: “ “I caught the c**t!”

“This little s**t nicked something and now he’s got himself a broken leg,” he added.

As if we didn’t already love this guy enough!

